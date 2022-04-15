With the return of spring to Athens, there is nothing like a cold, refreshing beverage to beat the heat. The Red & Black has compiled a list of local businesses offering specialty spring drinks to welcome the warmth of the new season.
South Kitchen + Bar
South Kitchen + Bar’s spring cocktail menu offers a selection of six drinks with various colors and flavors. Options include the Drive-In Special with Castle + Key Vodka, St. Germain Aperol, lime and cheerwine, and the Whiskey Daisy No. 2 with bourbon whiskey, lemon, honey, triple sec and Angostura bitters.
Five and Ten
In addition to a menu of snacks and small plates, this Five Points restaurant released its drink menu for the spring season. Staff favorites include the Caraway Collins, a drink made with Kümmel Liqueur, gin, lemon, Caraway bitters and club soda.
The Old Pal
The Old Pal offers a spring cocktail menu of house specials and classics, all for $11. The house specials include the Eastern Standard, a cocktail with green chile vodka, ginger liqueur and lime.
The Pine Bar
The Pine Bar’s cocktail list has been revamped for the spring season, offering drinks like the Lavender Hunny Bee with Old Fourth Distillery gin, lemon juice, honey lavender simple syrup, rhubarb bitters and egg white.
Hendershot’s
Hendershot’s has added specialty spring cocktails to their wide selection of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. One option includes the Sally McKraken with Kraken dark rum, cold brew coffee, lime and ginger beer.
Figment Kombucha
Featuring locally-grown strawberries and Meyer lemons, Bright Side, Figment Koumbucha’s spring seasonal flavor, is now offered online and in the Figment taproom.
1000 Faces Coffee
The coffee shop on Thomas Street is offering two new drinks for the spring season: The Santa Monica, made with white tea by Spirit Tea, sparkling water, Bear Hug Honey, lemon juice, lime juice and an orange twist, and the Speak Easy, comprised of Espresso, tonic water, raspberries, juniper berries, sugar and a lemon twist.