Flowers are beginning to bloom, and restaurants around Athens are beginning to introduce lively spring menu items. From refreshing drinks to seasonal vegetables, Athenians can embrace the warmth and sunshine with fresh arrivals. Check out these restaurant specials for this spring season around Athens.
@local. Coffeehouse & Lounge
Enjoy a lilac refresher from this new coffee shop downtown. With its blueberry and lavender flavorings and edible glitter, it is the perfect drink for a spring day walking around downtown. Not into blueberry and lavender? That’s okay! Check out the Sunflower Refresher, which has mango and passionfruit syrup, boba and pineapple juice.
ZZ & Simone’s
After dinner, you can indulge in ZZ’s new gelato flavors: tarragon and honey. These gelato flavors will cure your sweet tooth while incorporating the brightness of springtime. You can also find a new sorbet flavor, which has mint tea, raspberry jam, raspberry pure and lime. Additionally, a four cheese tortellini can now be found as an entree item as well as a house salad consisting of seasonal vegetables.
Paloma Park
Get ready to change your usual orders at Paloma. It revamped its menu, transitioning to Tex-Mex inspired food and drink items. On its tequila focused drink menu, you can find options such as the margarita flight: Tanteo tequila margaritas with the flavors mango-chile, strawberry, pineapple-ginger and lime. On the food side, try the Al Pastor tacos or charbroiled oysters.
Journey Juice
Always cold-pressing the freshest fruits and vegetables, Journey Juice brought out its spring items to help combat seasonal allergies, so Athenians can feel like their best self. The Basil Berry juice has cold-pressed apples, limes and strawberries. The new Rind Wine is made with watermelon rinds, beets and limes.
The National
As The National finalizes its spring menu changes, many new cocktails are out and ready to try. Some highlights include the ‘Beach Bunny,’ which consists of orange vodka, sriracha honey, carrot juice, aperol and lemon-honeysuckle montane. Another new addition is the ‘Sweet Dreams,’ which has gin, botanical liqueur, lavender, lemon, pea flower, egg whites and stardust.
Puma Yu's
One of Athens’ newest spots changes its menu often with frequent specials and seasonal items. Puma Yus said goodbye to its flounder and is welcoming in snapper. It also has a new martini called ‘Natural Spring,’ which is made from Tulsi Gin, Atxa Blanco Vermouth, dry vermouth, sake, Thai bitters and lime oil.
Condor Chocolates
Enjoy a strawberry white chocolate bar from Condor as a decadent, fruity treat! The bar is not only delicious but has a pretty pink color. It also has hazelnut easter egg chocolates as well as chocolate bunnies for sale in store and online.
El Barrio
Piña Coladas are back! Find frozen Piña Coladas in the drink machine, ready to pour. This drink has rum, cream of coconut, pineapple juice, lime juice and toasted coconut blended into a smooth frozen drink.
Jittery Joe’s
Lavender lattes! Don’t knock it till you try it. Fresh and light lavender syrup matches delightfully with espresso and your choice of milk. If that doesn’t entice you, try the honeysuckle latte with honey, vanilla syrup espresso and your choice of milk. Both drinks are available hot or iced.