Maepole offers a wide selection of healthy lunch and dinner options including seasonal chef plates, greens, proteins and sides. The seasonalchef plate, Spring Salad, is a refreshing and crunchy option that is equally as delicious as it is healthy. The plate contains super greens, shaved brussels, broccoli, pea salad, a half of an avocado and is topped with salsa verde and crunchies. The shaved brussels’ tanginess and crunchiness pairs well with the creamy avocado. The pea salad ingredients are cucumbers, peas, radishes and marinated onion. The pea salad offers the refreshing bite of cucumbers and radishes, while the marinated onion adds a slight saltiness that balances well with the subtle sweetness of the peas.
The Spring Salad costs $12.99. Maepole offers a variety of drinks, sides and the option to build your own plate. The restaurant is located at 1021 N Chase St. and is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.