St. Patrick’s Day is happening this Friday, and Athens restaurants and eateries are embracing all things green. The Red & Black compiled a list of deals, so you can find the best green drinks, beer and dessert to celebrate in Athens.
Raising Cane’s
Since 2011, Raising Cane’s has celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by offering ‘Leprechaun Lemonade.’ The drink is the regular Cane’s lemonade dyed green and is available until March 19th.
Cutter’s Pub
Cutter’s Pub is opening at 10 a.m. on St. Patrick’s day. It is serving Irish Car Bombs, Irish Breakfast Shots and Guinness Pints. It is also serving green draft Dos Equis and Miller Lite. Two customers who order green beer will win a ‘special gift’ from Cutter’s Pub, according to its Instagram.
Alumni Cookie Dough
Alumni Cookie Dough has a new flavor called ‘Catch the Rainbow.’ It is a sugar cookie flavored dough, topped with sprinkles and green for St. Patrick’s Day.
Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
Creature Comforts announced its new beer, ‘Neon Cylinders: Mega Green.’ The beer is an “8% ABV Intensely Fruited Sour Ale made with kiwi, spirulina, mango and pineapple,” according to its Instagram. The beer is available in the Creature Comforts taproom.
Athentic Brewing Co.
Athentic Brewing Co. is having a St. Patrick’s Day party, on the 17th, beginning at 5 p.m. It includes Irish food, live folk music and Irish Red Ale. The Irish Red Ale, called ‘Phalen Good,’ is described as boasting “a smooth, rich and toasty, malt forward character with a teeny bit of caramel,” according to its Instagram. The food is being provided by Homy’s Kitchen, which has curated an Irish inspired menu along with its usual tacos, tortas and quesadillas, beginning at 5 p.m. The Fusiliers are playing Celtic music in the taproom at 7 p.m.
Saucehouse Barbeque
Saucehouse Barbeque is opening at 11 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day. It will have green and gold hidden coins around the restaurant, which are redeemable for a free dessert or a $2 green sauce lager beer. At 5 p.m., there will be Irish dancers from the Carpenter Academy of Irish dance.