University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will be at Raising Cane’s on Baxter Street tomorrow, Jan. 12, at 11:30 a.m. to continue celebrating Georgia football’s win at the National Championship for the second year in a row.
Bennett will be joined by Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves, who will unveil a new piece of art - a custom-made portrait of the Georgia quarterback that will hang on the wall of the Athens restaurant. “The pair will also make a toast with Bennett’s favorite bourbon - Pappy Van Winkle,” according to a press release.
The press release goes on to say that “Caniacs and Georgia Bulldog fans alike are encouraged to join in on the fun and support their national championship quarterback as he serves up his favorite Chicken Fingers.”
Stetson will be working a shift at the drive-thru, which he also did last year after the Bulldogs won at the 2021 National Championship.