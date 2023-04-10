College life can be hectic. Between studying for tests, attending classes, socializing and making time for extracurricular activities, students can feel exhausted- and rightfully so. When you are a busy college student, coffee is a necessity. Luckily, Athens has tons of great coffee shops, from chains to local shops, that fulfill every coffee need. With all the options, it can be hard to pick just one favorite!
The Red & Black asked University of Georgia students to do just that: share their go-to coffee shop in Athens.
Ella Darby
Darby, a sophomore biology major, considers herself to be a big coffee drinker. Her go-to coffee shop is Jittery Joe’s, because she likes that the coffee is strong, but not too strong. She also thinks it offers a good study environment. While Darby likes to switch up coffee shops, she always finds her way back to Jittery Joe’s.
“Jittery Joe’s is just convenient, and I like that it isn’t just Starbucks or Dunkin',” Darby said. She finds Starbucks to be “way overrated.”
Gabrielle Spaeth
Spaeth, a freshman political science major, drinks coffee pretty much everyday. While she goes to Starbucks a lot because of its location in Tate, her favorite coffee shop to sit at is Zombie Coffee and Donuts. She enjoys Zombie because it has lots of outlets, a good environment and location.
If it weren’t for convenience, Spaeth said she would definitely go to more local coffee shops as opposed to chains.
Faye Decker
Decker, a sophomore landscape architecture major, considers herself to be more of a “tea girl.” However, when she is drinking coffee, she likes to go to Buvez. She likes its matcha oat milk latte and the shop's vibes.
“It’s super sunny in there, and they have live music sometimes. It’s just like a chill vibe,” she said.
Decker also prefers local coffee shops to chains.
“I don’t remember the last time I went to Starbucks in Athens,” she said.
Trey Buckingham
Buckingham, a junior advertising major, definitely considers himself to be a big coffee drinker. Sitting next to Decker outside of Walker’s Coffee and Pub, he enthusiastically announced it as his go-to coffee place. Buckingham is a black coffee drinker. He thinks that Starbucks is fine when you’re “in a pinch,” but he enjoys the different roasts that local coffee shops provide.
“You can get some unique taste from a local place,” Buckingham said.
Alec Stinnett
Stinnett, a sophomore public relations major, shares a different sentiment from the others. Her go-to coffee is from Starbucks, and she stands by it. While she sometimes goes to other coffee shops depending on convenience, she prefers Starbucks over local coffee shops because of its consistency.
“I love going and supporting local coffee shops, but I feel sometimes they just aren’t as consistent with how it’s made like Starbucks is,” Stinnett said.
Her favorite Starbucks drink is either a white chocolate mocha or a vanilla sweet cream cold brew.
Payton Crowe
Crowe, a sophomore animation major, drinks coffee daily. She prefers Starbucks to Jittery Joe’s and has tried multiple local coffee shops in Athens. She enjoys Molly’s Coffee Company and Bitty & Beau’s Coffee but crowned The Rook & Pawn as her favorite.
Crowe likes that The Rook & Pawn offers board games, a good vibe for doing homework and a lot of coffee options and flavors.
She said she would probably try a new coffee shop like @local. Coffeehouse & Lounge before going back to Starbucks or Jittery Joe’s.
Marcus Inscore
Inscore, a sophomore computer science major, does not drink coffee everyday but enjoys it now and then. When he does grab a coffee, he usually goes to Jittery Joe’s because it’s on campus, and because he likes to support more local coffee shops.
“Starbucks is pretty expensive, too, so I’d rather definitely get some local stuff,” Inscore said.