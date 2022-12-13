For many University of Georgia students, on-campus dining options can be very convenient. But students with gluten, dairy or other food allergies often face a different reality.
Eden Roberts is a freshman psychology major with a gluten allergy.
“I would say the best dining hall is definitely [Oglethorpe Dining Commons] for me because I can eat a lot of food there. They usually have fish, and I can eat Mexican food which is awesome. I also don’t really like Bolton [Dining Commons]. They have the gluten-free pantry but I don’t find it very helpful. It's just bagels and brownies usually,” Roberts said.
Roberts reads the food labels in the dining halls to check what the meals contain. If there is no label, the dining hall provides a QR code that leads to a website where allergens and ingredients are listed.
With QR codes and special pantries designated for food free of allergens, on-campus dining options seem to offer decent accommodations for students with allergies. Although these alternatives seem helpful, many students prefer to make their own food so they know what it contains.
“I do like to cook, and I have a lot of recipes saved… so I think that will help a lot… and it will be really nice for me to make my own meals,” Roberts said.
Josie Pickett, a junior entertainment and media studies and English double major, explains her struggles on campus while trying to get safe food to eat with her gluten allergy.
Pickett said restaurants may advertise that they have gluten-free food options, but if the employees don’t take extra precautions when preparing those items, customers may still get sick.
“One time I got really sick at the pizza place, The Niche. There was a guy that was working there that was very stubborn about how to put the pizza in the oven. There were two separate times when I told him the pizza has to go on a pan because there is a bunch of burned-up flour in the oven. The first time he adjusted it, but the second time… I did end up being really sick and having to leave work that day,” Pickett said.
“I’m pretty blessed in that I don’t have celiac disease, because… as long as there’s not actual flour on my food, I’m gonna be fine. But [people with celiac disease] can’t even have [the food] if you touched it with the same glove [after touching flour],” Pickett said.
Besides the dining halls, Pickett has been to other on-campus options that provide gluten-free food.
“Barberitos, their bowls and their tacos don’t have flour tortillas or anything, the Market at Tate helps because they have Amy’s [Kitchen] frozen meals which are gluten-free and vegan… the vending machines because sometimes you have to make it work, so sometimes peanut M&M's are my lunch and that’s just the only thing I can get my hands on,” Pickett said.
Pritica Patel, a sophomore finance and economics double major, has a gluten intolerance. Patel said the dining halls don’t provide her with many options, so she just has to deal with what is presented to her.
“When I go into the dining halls, I don’t go in there thinking, ‘oh my gosh, what do I want to eat?’ it’s ‘oh, what can I eat?’” Patel said.