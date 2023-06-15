Peaches and cream gelato, strawberry ketchup, artichoke and lemon dressing, you name it.
As summer begins to fully bloom in Athens, three restaurants have updated their menus to highlight the bright colors and flavors of the warmest months in Georgia.
Farm Burger
Farm Burger, located on 100 Prince Ave., has added new menu items sourced from over 15 small farms from the Southeastern region.
Farm Burger has launched the spicy cheddarwurst dog, complete with jalapeno mustard, chili ketchup, and spicy garlic pickles.
Two new summer salads have also been introduced to the menu. The Summer Farm Salad is complete with lettuce and arugula mix topped with fresh strawberries, cucumbers, radishes, ricotta salata and a garlic-herb vinaigrette. The Summer Superfood Salad is made with red russian kale, toasted farro, OJ-pickled fennel, toasted almonds, cucumbers, hearts of palm, feta and an artichoke and lemon dressing.
A fried egg, bacon and/or a housemade patty are optional additions to the seasonal salads.
Farm Burger has also rolled out three new sides: andouille corn pups with calabrian chili and strawberry ketchup, deviled eggs with salami pepperonata and parmesan crisp and greek feta fries.
"Summertime calls for bright flavors and freshness which is exactly what you'll find in our new menu items," said Drew Van Leuvan, culinary director at Farm Burger, in a press release. "We believe our guests' plates should reflect the seasons so we're eager to roll out dishes that embody that ethos."
Your Pie
Your Pie’s staple summer menu item is back: the Peach & Prosciutto Pie.
The Peach & Prosciutto Pie was named one of America’s Most Innovative Menu Items by QSR Magazine in 2016. The pie consists of olive oil, ricotta, prosciutto, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, fresh peaches, basil and a honey-balsamic glaze.
This summer, they are expanding the Summer Peach Craft Series with new menu items in addition to the infamous Peach & Prosciutto Pie.
The Kickin’ BBQ Peach Pizza is a new summer pizza this year. It is made with BBQ Sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella, crispy bacon, house-pickled jalapenos, sliced peaches and red onions. The pizza is topped with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey, a partner for this year’s Summer Peach Craft Series.
A new Summer Peach Salad has joined the menu, made with spinach and romaine lettuce, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, red onion, pecans—and of course, peaches.
Additionally, Your Pie has introduced new limited-time-only summer desserts: Limoncello Sorbet and Peaches and Cream gelato.
“Regardless of which pizza customers order, we’re confident that both options, especially when paired with the Summer Peach Salad and a scoop of gelato, will have customers craving these refreshing, unique flavors all summer long,” said Lisa Dimson, Chief Marketing Officer of Your Pie, in a press release.
@Local Coffee Shop and Lounge
@Local Coffee Shop and Lounge is one of the newest businesses in the downtown Athens scene, known for concocting new and exciting drinks regularly to add to their extensive menu of coffees, refreshers and more. This summer is no exception.
Some of their newest additions to the menu includes a new coffee bean, the Hawaiian Hazelnut Bean, a Pineapple Mojito Mocktail, a Strawberry Cheesecake Frappe with white chocolate chips and various other drinks to ring in the summer months in Athens.
Madi Butler, an employee at the Athens coffeeshop, said the baristas have full creative leeway when it comes to creating the new drinks that are advertised on Instagram.
“We’ll get bored [while working] and start making up a concoction and say, ‘Okay, we should post this on Instagram,’” Butler said.