The Farm Burger fries and double bacon cheeseburger with added toppings are pictured at Farm Burger in Athens, Georgia, on the restaurant's opening day, Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022. This burger is number six on Farm Burger's blackboard burgers menu. Located at 100 Prince Ave., the restaurant is known for locally sourced, 100% grass-fed beef and a farm-to-table experience. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)