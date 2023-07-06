Throughout July, various restaurants in Athens are closing for a short period of time. While some are undergoing renovations, others are in need of a summer vacation. Here are a few eateries around town that are temporarily closing, or have already closed, this summer.
The Royal Peasant Pub
1675 S. Lumpkin St.
This Five Points English pub closed its doors on July 3 to go on holiday, according to its Instagram. This is only a short holiday, however, as it reopens for lunch on July 12 at 11:30 a.m.
Hendershot’s
237 Prince Ave.
Coffee shop and bar Hendershot’s announced on July 3 that it is taking a break this week due to slower summer business. On Instagram, it said it is using this time to “recharge and clean the place up.” It reopens on July 10 for its regular business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Clocked!
259 W Washington St.
On July 5, Clocked! posted on Instagram that it does not want to close, however, it must in order to make “necessary" floor repairs in the kitchen. The estimated reopening date is July 24, but it depends on if the renovations go as planned. Check its social media sites for future updates.
Slutty Vegan Athens
700 Baxter St. Suite 800
Early this summer, this Atlanta-based chain specializing in plant-based burgers closed its Athens location for unknown reasons. A media representative for the company told the Athens Banner-Herald via email that the company has not decided to close the location permanently, but it is closed for the summer months, according to the Athens Banner-Herald article. The Slutty Vegan Athens Yelp page says it is scheduled to reopen on December 5, 2023. However, this information has not been confirmed.
Mellow Mushroom Athens
320 E. Clayton St.
Starting on July 10, Mellow Mushroom will be closed for renovations, according to its Instagram. It is scheduled to open back up on July 31.
Viva! Argentine Cuisine
247 Prince Ave.
Viva! Argentine Cuisine announced on Instagram that it’s closing on July 16 for a “summer break.” The restaurant reopens on August 2 at 11:30 a.m., resuming its regular Wednesday through Saturday service.