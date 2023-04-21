Sunroof Coffee Company, founded by two friends who met at the University of Georgia during their freshman year, is a place for people to gather and enjoy high-quality coffee in a positive environment.
The shop is opening in the Mill District in north Athens in summer 2023. A more detailed timeline will be shared via social media as it becomes available.
Co-Founders Reid Finnegan and Nick Alliston describe Sunroof as “... an intersection of really good, high-quality coffee and a place where people feel valued and welcomed.” They said that they want their establishment to be an environment where everyone can gather for good conversations and coffee.
Throughout their friendship, Finnegan and Alliston often thought about starting a business of their own. They knew Athens had an incredible coffee scene but according to them, “it was missing that personal aspect of genuine positive interactions.”
Sunroof is in the early stages of development, using an online fundraiser to raise money. They hope to raise $12,500 to purchase an espresso machine, refrigeration and a nitro cold brew machine. This fundraiser comes with perks so that patrons get compensated when they donate.
Updates and giveaways are accessible through Sunroof’s Instagram.
Finnegan and Alliston emphasize that this is the beginning of a long-standing dream.
“We look at what we’re doing now in the kiosk at the Mill as a starting point, and eventually we would definitely love to upgrade to a full-on cafe,” said Finnegan.
“We want to be very approachable for all groups,” Alliston said, “and hopefully something that is a good experience for whether you're a coffee nerd, or if it's just something you drink very rarely, only with a lot of sugar and sweetener.”
Dylan Fauntleroy, a senior at UGA and roommate of the Sunroof co-owners, has supported the campaign from the very beginning.
“Nick and Reid are two great guys with this desire and drive to make this happen and also make good coffee,” Fauntleroy said.
Fauntleroy echoes their sentiments in acknowledging that this establishment is more than just a project to them. He is looking forward to the good times that will be had there by the Athens community.
“It will be not only a quality experience, but quality coffee itself, so it’s going to be exciting,” Fauntleroy said.
Summer 2023 holds a lot in store for Sunroof, and Finnegan and Alliston are anticipating an awesome grand opening fueled by the excitement of the Athens community.