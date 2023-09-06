Taco Mama is set to open this September in downtown Athens at 265 N. Lumpkin St., the old Fuzzy’s Taco Shop location.
Taco Mama is a taqueria chain specializing in tacos, burritos, bowls and hand-shaken margaritas. The concept focuses on providing fresh, inventive menu options in a fast-casual, laid-back atmosphere, according to a press release.
It was founded in 2011 and is based out of Mountain Brook, Alabama. It has 24 stores scattered throughout the Southeast, and this downtown store is the first location to open in Georgia.
“We are really excited about bringing our taqueria that is about people, delicious food, hand shaken margaritas and good times to Athens,” said Will Haver, Taco Mama’s founder, in the press release. “We’ve been huge fans of the Athens scene for a long time – you’ll hear many Athens-originated/influenced music in our restaurants, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to find ourselves in a culture center that has been so influential in music history.”
While the store has yet to determine an opening date, Brand Ambassador Mat Raymond confirmed in an email that the team plans to officially open the restaurant this month unless any unforeseen circumstances arise.
The eatery prides itself in working out of a “scratch kitchen” where food is prepared daily using fresh, whole ingredients such as AAA sushi grade Ahi tuna. It also uses fresh squeezed, muddled and seasonal fruit juices such as watermelon, blood orange and more for its well-known sangrias and margaritas, according to its website.
“Our mission at Taco Mama is to ‘love on people’ – that is to say to provide our guests with an exceptional dining experience that's fun and a place where people can enjoy great food and company. We believe that Athens is a perfect fit for Taco Mama's fun-loving culture," said Haver in the press release.