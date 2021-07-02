After hearing raving reviews about Supermarket El Camino Real’s tacos from my next door neighbor, it was nearly impossible to pass up a chance to try them. The spicy pork and steak tacos were just two items off of an extensive menu. The tacos cost an affordable $1-3 while the rest of the menu items ranged from $8-10.
Wrapped in a warm, fresh corn tortilla, the toppings included cilantro, cabbage, two lime wedges and onions along with meat options ranging from carnitas to shrimp. The restaurant offers a variety of hot sauces to accompany the tacos depending on your spice preference. The simplicity of the tacos made them shine the most, allowing their fresh ingredients and well-seasoned meat to act as the star performer.
You can visit Supermarket El Camino Real on North Avenue from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Sunday. Be sure to check out the extensive supply of baked goods while you’re there!