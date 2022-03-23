Tacos los Plebes is a small, sun-lit restaurant on Danielsville Road. Its colorful menus showcase an extensive selection of menu items like tacos, quesadillas, sopes and tortas. Colorful containers of agua fresca sit behind the counter, and the restaurant is buzzesing with the sound of cooking and conversation.
I ordered two carnitas tacos, which is a meat only offered on the weekends. The tacos came with cilantro and onion, lime on the side and bottled options of salsa verde and red salsa. The tacos were some of the best I’ve had. The carnitas were flavorful, tender, well cooked and each taco was stuffed full. The meat was excellent, but the tortillas were the real show-stoppers. They were thick, soft and a little bit crunchy at the same time.
The tacos are around $2-3 each. The other menu items are around $10-12. Tacos los Plebes is located on 675 Danielsville Rd. It is open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. It is closed on Sundays. The restaurant has outdoor and indoor seating.