If sheltering in place means you’re doing more cooking at home than ever, try elevating your work in the kitchen with ideas from local chefs, bakers and bartenders. Here’s a round-up of a half-dozen guides that cover everything from ideal tofu technique to perfect mint julep mixology.
The Chef and the Slow Cooker
Athens chef and restaurateur Hugh Acheson has written multiple cookbooks, but for days sheltering at home, why not turn to his guide to the slow-cooker? Have something delicious simmering in the background while you tackle all those Zoom meetings. The 100 recipes in this book include standbys like brisket and gumbo, as well as inventive tips for slow-cooking preserves and poached eggs. $29.99 Available at Avid Bookshop
Classic City Cooking
Recipes from some of the most acclaimed restaurants in the Athens area, including 5&10 and Last Resort Grill, are featured in this handsome hardcover volume. Although the book includes an overview of the featured restaurants and photography by J.P. Bond, its true stars are the recipes. $29.95. Available at Avid Bookshop
The Grit Cookbook
Got time on your hands and want to master the magic Golden Bowl? This book from the venerable Athens vegetarian restaurant has recipes that satisfy all appetites. Pluss: If eating so many veggies isn’t enough to make you feel virtuous, a portion of each book sale benefits Nuci’s Space, the nonprofit that serves musicians and artists. $19.95 Purchase through The Grit
Fruits of Our Labor: 10 Years of the Athens Farmers Market
This book shines a spotlight on many of the farmers and their families who make the market such an important part of Athens. The descriptions and photographs of their flowers, produce and baked goods will prompt readers to schedule a trip — or, for now, place an order through the new delivery option. $9.99 Purchase through the Athens Farmers Market
Secret Handshakes: The Ike and Jane Manual
After 10 years as a successful restaurant in Normaltown, the Ike & Jane Cafe and Bakery closed in November 2019. In the weeks before closing, owner Corie Jacobs and her staff put together a cookbook. Recipes include fan favorites, including brownies, cupcakes and — of course — doughnuts. With its colorful photography, the book is a celebration of a venue beloved for food and fun. $35 Available at Avid Bookshop
The Southern Foodways Alliance Guide to Cocktails
This gorgeous book contains dozens of drinks recipes crafted by Jerry Slater, master mixologist and owner of The Expat Athens, who worked with Southern Foodways editor Sara Camp Milam on this guide that also includes recipes for tasty bites to accompany the drinks. While you sip and snack, enjoy the book's essays on Southern cocktail culture. $30 Order through The Expat
Lockdown bonus! Check out hands-on demos of drink making with “Stir Crazy,” the Southern Foodways Alliance Friday evening virtual happy hour featuring Jerry and Krista Slater of The Expat. Hosted on Instagram Live. Details
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.