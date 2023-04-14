A cookie dough named after Javon Bullard has a lot to live up to, but does Alumni Cookie Dough’s newest flavor ‘Bullard’s Buckeye Crunch’ fall short?
Bullard is a defensive back for Georgia and was the defensive MVP of the Bulldogs’ wins over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and TCU in the national championship.
Alumni has faced backlash from Ohio State fans for the flavor, but outside of the controversy, how does it taste?
This flavor is inspired by Bullard’s hit on Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. late in the third quarter of the Peach Bowl. A flag was initially thrown for targeting on the play, but after review the call was overturned. Harrison Jr. sustained a concussion on the play.
After a long day of classes I headed to Alumni Cookie Dough on North Thomas Street to try it. The flavor consisted of a brownie batter dough with buckeye pieces and Oreos.
Overall the cookie dough was sweet but not too overpowering. I wish there were more Oreo and buckeye pieces throughout the dough, but it isn’t too much of a con.
I really enjoyed the brownie flavor dough, it truly tasted like brownies and not like chocolate. I would definitely recommend this flavor if you are looking for a peanut butter chocolate fix.