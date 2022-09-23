Fall has officially arrived in Athens, but a little drop in temperature doesn’t mean you have to miss out on your favorite frozen treats.
Andy’s Frozen Custard, a chain custard store with a location on West Broad Street, has released two new flavors for the fall season: Pumpkin Pie Concrete and S’mores Jackhammer.
Traditional custard is made of cream, sugar, vanilla extract and a few other secret ingredients according to the Andy’s Frozen Custard website. Frozen custard is creamier and thicker than ice cream, and it is typically served immediately rather than pre-packaged and sold in stores.
Andy’s offers a menu of “concretes”, which are frozen custard treats blended at high speeds with cookies, candies and other flavorful additions of your choice. They also offer “Jackhammers”, which are concretes with an additional sauce drilled down the middle.
Pumpkin Pie Concrete
The Pumpkin Pie Concrete is vanilla frozen custard blended with pumpkin pie. The first taste of this custard instantly took me back to the Thanksgiving dinner table. The chunks of pie throughout the creamy concoction made for a fun texture in every bite, and the pumpkin flavor was a nice complement to the vanilla custard.
I’m not traditionally a fan of pumpkin-flavored desserts, but I happened to enjoy this concrete and would recommend it to anyone who wants a true autumn pumpkin flavor. I was worried about the pie becoming soggy while mixed in with the custard, but the blend was quite pleasant and was satisfactory to my sweet tooth.
Rating: 3/5
S’mores Jackhammer
The S’mores Jackhammer is vanilla frozen custard blended with chocolate chips and graham crackers. Drilled down the center, there is a glob of chilled marshmallow creme. This custard was my favorite out of the two and brought back fond memories of the campfires from my childhood.
The crunch of the graham crackers worked well with the creaminess of the vanilla and marshmallow mixture. The marshmallow became very gooey at times and made the blend hard to chew, but the sweet, familiar flavors throughout the Jackhammer made the few extra bites all worth it.
Rating: 4/5