Bar Bruno is a recent addition to the Five Points food scene. It offers aperitivos, cocktails, wine and small plates. Bar Bruno boasts a European vibe, with a relaxed atmosphere and outdoor seating.
I went to Bar Bruno on a sunny Thursday afternoon. I was in the mood for something light, so after talking with the bartender, I decided on the Bergamotto Spritz, which is an aperitivo. Seth Meeler, the bartender working the day I went, said the Bergamotto was the least bitter of the three spritz offered, and I was sold.
The Bergamotto Spritz consists of bergamotto, soda and grapefruit. Bergamotto is a citrus liquer, which adds a fruity flavor. The spritz tasted full of flavor, with citrus being the most prominent, but not overpowering. There were a good amount of bubbles, not too many or too few. The aperitivo had a light and easy taste.
Overall, the drink was very delicious. It has a good combination of fruit and liquer, but was not too fruity or sweet. The citrus added a unique flavor that blended well with the other ingredients. The grapefruit slice was a perfect finish to the drink.
I also tried the olive oil cake and the pine nut cookie. The olive oil cake had a strong lemon flavor, which I really enjoyed. The outside of the cake was crispy, but the inside was very moist. It had a very light taste, with lemon being the prominent flavor. It complemented the spritz very well.
The pine nut cookie was not as crunchy as it looked. The shortbread on the bottom was not dense, and the topping had a soft, nutty flavor. The cookie itself wasn’t overly sweet. The powdered sugar dusted on top added a subtle, pleasant sugary kick.
Overall, I had an excellent experience at Bar Bruno. Not only was the food and drink delicious, but the atmosphere itself is enough to make me want to come back. The service is fast and the staff is friendly and very knowledgeable on the drinks. I would definitely order the Bergamotto spritz again, but I also want to explore other menu items, since the menu is so robust. I can confidently say I will be returning to Bar Bruno to enjoy the warm weather with a tasty drink.
Rating: 5/5 Stars