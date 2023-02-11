Upon walking into Bon de Paris, my eyes were met with inviting pastel colors covering the walls. Light blue and white walls surrounded the dining area to the left, and the open windows let in a comfortable amount of light. The decor was inviting and Paris themed.
I noticed a cute, white painted swing under a collection of hanging flowers in the corner of the café. It was a very happy addition to the already compelling and comforting atmosphere.
The Vietnamese sandwich shop was quiet on this particular Thursday afternoon, but pleasantly so. Both locals and students dined and chatted with their friends around the store. Some customers patiently awaited a pick up order near the front counter.
As someone who loves sandwiches, this was the perfect place, and I had never tried bánh mì. Looking at the menu, I felt stumped.I asked the employees which sandwich was highly recommended, and they suggested the grilled pork bánh mì. I was sold.
Prepared on a baguette, the sandwich included their seasoned grilled pork and various vegetables. The amazing part about this style of sandwich was the refreshing crunch from the fresh veggies. When I bit into the sandwich I could taste the sliced peppers, onions, carrots, cucumbers and cilantro perfectly. A sweet mayo coated the inside of the baguette, completing the sandwich. It added the extra kick that the sandwich was missing.
As a refresher, I ordered their milk green tea over ice. It was sweet but not overpowering. I appreciated the coffee and tea options that the café had to offer. I did not try the deserts, but slushies of various flavors were their specialty in this area.
Overall, I enjoyed my dining experience at Bon de Paris. It is a casual place to grab a quick, refreshing bite and work on homework or chat with friends. The swift preparation of the food made it easy for many customers to pick up their orders to-go. Bánh mì sandwiches are now added to my list of favorite sandwiches.
Rating: ⅘ stars