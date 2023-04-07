A California-based chicken and waffles restaurant chain just opened its first location on the East coast, right here in Athens. Located on East Broad Street, this restaurant sits on the corner conveniently located just steps from the University of Georgia in downtown Athens.
I went with Red & Black staff member Tee Dickinson, and we visited Bruxie on a Thursday morning to try some of its unique waffle combinations. From savory to sweet waffles, chicken tenders and fries, salads, burgers and artisan custard shakes, Bruxie puts a twist on Southern dining.
Inside the large windows of this cornerside restaurant, you can see that Bruxie has embraced Athens in a fitting fashion. Red and black wallpaper lines the walls and red chairs are located on the patio.
After glancing at the menu, we decided on savory, sweet and classic waffle sandwiches. One of the employees, Wesley Morgan, was friendly and had a variety of recommendations. He claimed that “Holy Chicken!” was a fan favorite.
Our food was delivered promptly, and we were advised to grab lots of napkins and cut our waffle sandwiches in half.
First, I tried ‘The Original.’ This waffle sandwich has a fried chicken breast and a homemade slaw embedded within a light, fluffy waffle drizzled in chili honey. This savory sandwich required a large bite; Bruxie does not skimp on the filling! The chicken was tender and the chili honey added a hint of spice that was balanced by the refreshing slaw.
For the sweet waffle sandwich, I chose the nutella and banana sandwich. Nutella was seeping from the inside when the waffle arrived. I chose this to test its breakfast options, however, this waffle felt more like a dessert because of the overload of sweetness.
Finally, Tee tried the ‘Holy Chicken!’ This waffle is loaded with maple glazed chicken, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, sriracha mayo and a sunny-side up egg. This sandwich was a bit spicier because of the addition of a sriracha mayo. However, it was the perfect breakfast option with all the usual breakfast toppings. The sunny-side up egg dripped perfectly when cut.
All of the chicken and waffle breakfast sandwiches were reasonably priced and super filling. Lots of napkins were used to clean up from the overload of sauce and flavor.
We will definitely return to Bruxie to fulfill our next chicken and waffle craving!
Rate: 4.5/5