Cafe Racer Coffee + Donuts opened its first Athens location on 2333 W. Broad St. in August. This drive-through and walk-up restaurant offers a rotating selection of Counter Culture Coffee as well as handmade potato donuts, breakfast tacos and burritos, breakfast biscuits and more.
I visited the new location on Wednesday, Aug. 30. As I approached the walk-up window, I was pleasantly surprised by the energetic atmosphere created by the staff who was singing songs together as they worked inside. The restaurant's funky architecture embellished with bright blue and pops of orange and yellow enhanced its cheerful ambiance.
The drive-thru was bustling with patrons collecting their morning coffee and food. I chose to order at the walk-up window and enjoy my meal at the rear outdoor patio, where the staff promptly delivered my meal.
I ordered a variety for my meal, excited to try some of its well-known items.
I kicked things off with a 16-ounce iced latte with almond milk and brown sugar syrup. This hit the right level of sweetness and complimented the rest of my meal that was to come.
Next, I went with “The Becky,” a bacon, cheddar and egg sandwich served on a biscuit as my bread selection. It cost $7, which was a bit much considering it was the size of my palm. However, the quality of the biscuit made up for this downside. It had the perfect mixture of flakiness and moistness on the inside. The bacon was very crispy which I enjoyed in combination with the melted warm cheddar.
The highlight of the meal, and what gives the most bang for your buck, was the “Mile High” breakfast burrito. This massive burrito is filled with hashbrowns, grilled veggies, egg, jack cheese, avocado and “dilla sauce.” My favorite part was that the outside was grilled in a sharp cheddar cheese. It was $12 total but was totally worth it for its size and flavor. It was spicy, cheesy and had hints of fajita flavors from the grilled veggies.
To finish off the experience with sweetness, I asked an employee what donut they recommended. He assured me that I could not go wrong with the strawberry glazed donut, so I gave it a try.
The $3.50 price was justified for this hand-cut potato donut. The donut itself had a thick outer layer, yet its inside was light and soft. Its potato base made it dense and satisfying to eat. The strawberry glaze on top provided the right amount of sweetness to balance it all out, and it elegantly dripped over the edges. Undoubtedly one of the best donuts I have ever had, I will definitely be back to try more flavors.
Rate: 5/5
I rate my meal a 5/5 since the whole experience was fun, fresh and delicious. The diverse assortment of choices ensures an option for any mood. I am eager to go back and try the other great offerings Cafe Racer has in store.