After my conversation with gusto! owner and former University of Georgia quarterback Nate Hybl, I knew that I had to try the chipotle mango avocado gusto.
When I walked into gusto! Athens for the first time, I was greeted with a bright, energetic atmosphere that was the perfect setting to match the spirited restaurant name.
I ordered a bowl with chipotle mango avocado gusto, brown rice and spicy grilled chicken. Every order comes with a side of sweet potato chips, and I also bought a mango limeade.
The gusto on top of my rice bowl was definitely the highlight. The mixture came with avocado, mango, black beans, red onions and a corn salad mixture. There was also cilantro lime dressing on the side and jack cheese sprinkled on top. The sweetness of the mango blended well with the chopped vegetables and avocado, and the dressing added a tangy taste that really brought the whole thing together.
The sweet potato chips on the side were a satisfying blend of sweet and salty, and their addition to the meal left me feeling full and satisfied. I washed it all down with a refreshing mango limeade, which was a nice compliment to the mango in the sauce.
Overall, my meal at gusto! left me refreshed and feeling good about the food I was consuming. The chain provides a fast and delicious meal option that’s a great choice for those who value clean eating.
RATING: ⅘ stars