Condor Chocolates is known to Athenians as a place with rich chocolates, coffee and an inviting atmosphere; it never disappoints when I go. As I looked inside the window of the downtown location, I saw decadent truffles, made fresh that day.
On the day I went, two students were sitting at the table by the window doing homework and sipping coffee. In the back, a family chatted while enjoying chocolates.
I ordered the raspberry and old fashioned truffles in addition to the spring flavors, which are passion fruit and earl grey caramel. The four truffles were neatly packaged in a small red box.
Passion fruit was incredibly potent and tart. It evoked a sense of lounging back at your favorite tropical spot during spring break. On the outside, it is a square truffle with yellow splatter decor. As Condor’s truffle list described, the truffle consists of passion fruit páte de fruit layered with rich coconut cream ganache.
The tartness took away from the truffle as a whole, so I rate the passion fruit truffle 3.5/5.
The raspberry was similar to the passion fruit truffle in shape, looks and the luscious layer of páte de fruit (but raspberry). The milk chocolate filling is also mixed with rich coconut cream ganache. The exterior of the chocolate is square with a pink scallop paint design. It has a very fruity yet light taste.
I rate the raspberry truffle 4/5 because of how smoothly the raspberry and chocolate marry each other.
All of the flavors were unique in their own way, but the old fashioned and the earl grey caramel stood out.
The earl grey caramel is considered a winter favorite, but its popularity has rolled over to spring. On the outside, it is a regular round dark chocolate swirl truffle.
With an incredibly strong taste of earl grey, the truffle is tamed with the caramel filling and notes of vanilla and bergamot. The caramel filling melts in your mouth.
I rate the earl grey 5/5 and recommend it.
Similarly, the old fashioned truffle was a winter truffle that rolled over to spring. This truffle packs a whopping punch. The round, dark chocolate swirl is decorated with orange cocoa butter.
Though the truffle contains hints of orange zest, brown sugar, Grand Mariner and Luxardo cherry, it is overwhelmingly trumped by the taste of bourbon. While it lives up to its name, the bourbon taste was overpowering.
I rate the old fashioned truffle 3/5.
Overall, trying Condor’s spring truffles and a few of its winter flavors was delightful. Condor Chocolates makes for a great outing with friends, getting to taste test truffles alongside delicious lattes.