Crumbl Cookies is a franchise chain of bakeries that creates new cookie flavors weekly. The company was started in 2017 and has quickly been gaining popularity, with over 600 locations. At the Crumbl in the Beechwood shopping center, I tried a four pack featuring the specialty flavors of April 17-22, 2023.
From left to right, the flavors I ordered were the ‘Caramel Shortbread ft. Twix,’ the ‘Peanut Butter Munch ft. Muddy Buddies,’ the ‘Birthday Cake ft. Oreo’ and the ‘Cotton Candy.’
The ordering process was very efficient. I used the tablet on the wall to order, and my cookies were prepared promptly. The smell of freshly baked cookies in the store added to my excitement and anticipation.
I tried the cotton candy cookie first because of its colorful toppings. Crumbl’s Instagram describes this cookie as “a fluffy vanilla cookie covered in cotton candy cream cheese frosting, with a sprinkle of popping candy.” The vanilla cookie was my favorite part about this one; it was a classic sugar cookie taste. The frosting had a sugary, artificial taste and resembled the taste of a berry flavored Go-Gurt yogurt. The popping candy did not pop very much at first; only a few bites had a pop to them.
Rate: 2.5/5
Next, I tried the birthday cake Oreo one. The Instagram describes it as “a thick cookie made with OREO cookie pieces, covered in cake batter cream cheese frosting and topped with more OREO cookie pieces and rainbow sprinkles.” The cookie tasted similar to an Oreo brownie. The frosting was rich and had a very sweet cream cheese taste. I enjoyed it, but I would prefer a thinner layer of frosting because it was so overpowering. The rainbow sprinkles were my favorite part about the cookie because they offered an aesthetic pop of color, but did not add any flavor.
Rate: 3/5
Afterwards, I tried the caramel shortbread with Twix cookie. The Instagram describes it as “a buttery sugar cookie filled with TWIX® pieces, then topped with a gooey layer of caramel, chilly milk chocolate, and crunchy chopped TWIX® pieces.” This was the only chilled cookie in the pack, and it was by far my favorite. The shortbread was thick yet light and flaky. Additionally, the cookie itself was not overly sweet, complementing the sweetness of the chocolate-caramel topping. The caramel was still slightly cool, which added nice flavor and texture to each bite. If you are a fan of shortbread cookies and Twix, this is the dessert for you.
Rate: 5/5
The last cookie I tried was the peanut butter Muddy Buddies one. Crumbl’s Instagram describes it as “a peanut butter cookie topped with a symphony of milk chocolate, Muddy Buddies™ pieces, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.” The addition of actual Muddy Buddies and powdered sugar on top gave this cookie an appetizing look. Overall, the main taste of this cookie was the gooey, peanut butter flavor. I would have preferred it without the melted chocolate topping, because it was somewhat overpowering.
Rate: 3.5/5
Overall, the specialty flavors for the week of April 17-22 were unique takes on classic dessert favorites. Each of them were advertised accurately in accordance with their taste. I enjoyed all of them, but I wouldn’t order each one again. In the future, I will definitely be on the lookout for the return of the ‘Caramel Shortbread ft. Twix’ on Crumbl’s menu.