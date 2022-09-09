Last week, Dunkin’ rolled out a special-edition doughnut to kick off the Georgia football season and celebrate its partnership with the University of Georgia Athletic Association. The new doughnut, which is fittingly named the Dawgs Donut, will be available at Dunkin’ locations in Georgia until Sept. 15 or until supplies last. For those who haven’t had time to grab the sweet treat, The Red & Black went to try out the new confection.
The base is a classic Dunkin’ doughnut topped with vanilla icing and red sprinkles to pay tribute to the Bulldogs’ colors. The dough is soft and airy, and the vanilla icing melts in your mouth. The red sprinkles provide some crunch and offer a variety in texture. Whether it’s a treat before class or the finishing touch on a tailgate, the Dawgs Donut can be a sweet addition for any occasion.
RATING: 3/5