Dooley’s Bar & Grill is the type of spot you go to get a drink, munch on some greasy food and watch whatever sports are premiering at the moment.
The restaurant is a cozy space with warm, pub-themed decorations. One TV displayed an interesting game show in which sweaty teams threw balls at cups on a ping pong table while the other broadcasted an episode of the Masked Singer, a show I assumed no one actually watches.
The menu is pleasantly affordable, and I happened to stop by on Wednesday night when the wings were only 75 cents. The menu items include classic bar food options like chicken fingers, french fries, burgers, sandwiches, wings and more. I ordered the Dooley’s Super Smash-Burger and a basket of fries to share with the table.
The smash burger consisted of a beef patty on a brioche bun, American cheese, caramelized onions and hobnail house sauce. I opted to add onions, lettuce, pickles and a tomato. The burger was what I expected. I’m a fan of thin patties, so I enjoyed the meat to topping ratio. I couldn’t really taste the hobnail house sauce or the caramelized onions, but the brioche bun had a good crispiness to it.
The french fries were crispy and had the perfect crunch to them. I would’ve been satisfied with just a batch of those for my dinner. Overall, the food was good, but I’m sure it would have tasted better after a few drinks.
To finish off the meal, I had to give in to my curiosity and try the deep fried Uncrustable with honey drizzled on top. The combination didn’t sound very appetizing, but I can always appreciate a unique dessert.
The Uncrustable was elegantly presented on a small plate with powdered sugar and honey drizzled over the crust. Hot peanut butter oozed out of the slice in the middle. I’ve never been a fan of Uncrustables, so I didn’t have high expectations. I find the peanut butter to jelly ratio a bit heavy-handed, and the same applied to the deep fried version. The bread was crispy and crunchy and the peanut butter was warm and gooey. I would have much preferred it if there was more jelly, but peanut butter fans are sure to appreciate this nostalgic treat.
Rating: 3/5