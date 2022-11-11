After visiting the Gyro Wrap I understood why it was so missed by the Athens community after its closure in May 2020. This September, the eatery reopened with a new location at 114 College Ave. I was very excited to try Gyro Wrap because the slogan boasts “Uncommon Eats Since 1979.”
Upon walking inside on a weekday at lunchtime, I found a small and cozy dining room with a communal table being used by different groups and a view of a bustling downtown. The upstairs is also available for additional seating.
I saw adults and students alike enjoying their lunch breaks. From the view at the cash register, the kitchen had tight quarters but a homey look.
I was looking for a vegetarian lunch option, so I ordered the Falafel Hummus Wrap and made it a combo with Feta Fries and a fountain drink. My food came out within 10 minutes of ordering.
The first thing I tried was the Feta Fries, which are Kurly Fries served with a side of Gyro Wrap’s signature creamy feta dressing. The Kurly Fries on their own were great —complete with a soft texture and the perfect curl. The feta dressing was creamy, tangy and was a great complement to the fries.
The Falafel Hummus Wrap is a grilled flour tortilla filled with hummus, falafel, roasted red peppers, cucumber, red onion, lettuce and tomato. The hummus had a rich flavor and a creamy texture that blended well with the vegetables and falafel. The falafel was fried to a good amount of crispiness with a green interior. The vegetables were very fresh and added a crunch to the wrap.
Although I didn’t order a dessert, there is baklava, cookies, brownies and King of Pop’s on the menu. I was excited to see the King of Pop’s cooler because of how difficult they are to find.
Overall, my experience at the Gyro Wrap was a positive one. I enjoyed the vibe inside and being able to have a quick, relatively inexpensive lunch downtown. The service was fast and the employees were friendly. If I ever need a fast and tasty lunch while on campus or downtown, I will definitely return to Gyro Wrap.
Rating: 5/5 stars