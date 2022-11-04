On a Google Sheets document in my computer is a list of restaurants to try before I graduate. On that list is Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market. I’ve driven past the recognizable green sign countless times and stared at the tomato cross section on the logo. Every drive-by, I tell myself that Heirloom will be my next stop on the list. The restaurant is quintessential Athens: family-owned, locally-sourced and possesses great outdoor seating.
When the owners announced on Instagram that the restaurant will be closing in December, I took it as my final push to try it for myself.
Heirloom is located in historic Boulevard, a neighborhood characterized by streets shaded with bushy, romantic trees and lined with impressive houses. Heirloom fits right in.
In the evening light of November, the restaurant is lit up from the inside with a yellowish glow. It looks like the cozy kitchen of an old Southern house, with paintings of chickens and other farm paraphernalia covering the walls. Wooden tables are dotted with people enjoying glasses of wine and divulging in Southern classics.
We opted to sit outside as it felt like one of our last chances to comfortably eat on a patio before the weather changes.
Heirloom is known for its farm-to-table freshness. According to its website, “We source as many of our ingredients as possible from local producers, farmers, and artisans. We bring you produce that was sewn, tended and harvested with care by people in your community.”
I ordered the Sea Island Benne and Poppy Seed Chicken. The dish comes with Joyce Farms chicken, Blitz Brothers oyster mushroom cream sauce, honey roasted carrots and Brian’s biscuit.
The meal arrived in a personal-sized skillet, decorated with a ring of roasted carrots and a large, freckled biscuit on top. This was a comfort dish, with steaming poppyseed chicken and a biscuit made for sopping up the creamy, savory sauce. The chicken was tender and juicy, and when layered on the soft biscuit, it created the perfect bite. The carrots provided a pleasant crunch to the casserole and were one of my favorite parts of the whole dish.
To round out the meal, I ordered the homemade brownie. It was the perfect size for two people. The brownie was dense and rich with tiny chocolate chips littering the crust, and a scoop of vanilla gelato melted onto the brownie as we worked our way through it. It really isn’t possible to go wrong with warm brownies and ice cream.
As much as I regret waiting this long to taste Heirloom’s food, I’m glad I made my way there, even if it will only be around Athens for another month or so. For those who haven’t tried it yet, I suggest paying it a visit before the restaurant closes its doors on Dec. 18.
Rating: 5/5