Kelly’s Authentic Jamaican Food brings Caribbean cooking to Athens. All entrees are served with meat, two sides, tea and cornbread.
I dined when head chef and owner, Kelbourne "Kelly" Codling, was serving food. As I waited my turn, I noticed his friendly demeanor in the warm smile he wore on his face the entire time.
Codling recommended the jerk chicken and the spicy cabbage, so I ordered those along with the BBQ chicken and mac and cheese. He also added a small scoop of spicy squash for me to try. My meal was completed with cornbread and sweet tea on the side.
The meat on both the BBQ and the jerk chicken was incredibly tender; it fell off the bone with a light pull from my fork.
The BBQ chicken had savory, crispy skin on the outside that gave it a nice texture profile in combination with the juicy meat.
The jerk chicken was considerably spicy, just as Codling had warned. Thankfully, the refreshing, sugary sweet tea calmed my taste buds with ease.
Each forkful of cabbage was a balanced mixture of sweet and spicy flavors. The spicy squash had flavor notes of tomato, which I enjoyed.
The cornbread was dense, buttery and cake-like.
Overall, I can confidently say that I will be returning to Kelly’s. The prices were reasonable, the portions were gracious, the food was packed with flavor and the service was hospitable. If you are new to Jamaican cuisine like I was, this is a great place to start your journey.
Rate: 4.5/5