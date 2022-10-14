Inside the Chevron on Old Danielsville Road, you will find Kiké’s Kitchen, a family-owned Mexican restaurant.
When I walked in, my nose was instantly greeted with inviting scents of authentic Mexican cooking. The ordering counter has vibrant, colored menus overhead, and it displays eye-catching images of creative takes on classic dishes such as the birria ramen and the quesatacos with consomé.
A small dining area is tucked further around the corner, somewhat obstructed from the view of the rest of the gas station. Colorful, striped tablecloths adorn each table. Scattered along the walls are convenience store slot games, adding to the unconventional yet unique character of this restaurant. Two tables are available for outdoor seating.
Owners Luis and Liria Moreno started Kiké’s Kitchen in December 2021 by selling birria out of their backyard, Moreno said in a previous Red & Black interview. So, I had to try what inspired it all by ordering quesatacos– a corn tortilla with birria, melted cheese, onions and cilantro.
The spices and marination of the birria meat made for a juicy first bite packed with savory flavor. There was a perfect amount of cheese so the taco didn’t seem overly greasy, a critique I often have for birria tacos. The cilantro and onion weren’t overbearing and complimented the flavor profile nicely.
Next, I tried the fish taco, a flour tortilla with grilled fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy chipotle sauce. The fish was tender and there was no dryness to the taco. The pico tasted very fresh, and the crunchiness from the cabbage offered a nice texture. The creamy chipotle sauce drizzled on top tied all the ingredients together nicely. If you aren’t a fan of a lot of sauce, I would ask for it on the side.
To conclude my taste test, I tried the new ground beef and birria empanadas, served with a side of the creamy chipotle sauce. The dough on the outside was crisp and slightly crunchy while the inside still kept some doughy softness to it. The meat fused with the gooey, melty cheese on the inside made for a mouthwatering combo. The ground beef and birria empanadas didn’t taste very different, but nonetheless you can’t go wrong with ordering either. These are a must try.
While this isn’t your typical location for a restaurant, don’t let it deter you—turn you away; it only added to my experience. As I waited on my food, I browsed the gas station for a beverage.
All of the items I ordered were between $3-4. The service was very friendly, and my food arrived in a timely manner. The affordability of this meal along with the quality, authenticity and good service made this a new Athen’s favorite for me. The website says Kiké’s Kitchen serves the best birria tacos in the Athens area, and I can definitely see why.