@local. Coffeehouse & Study Lounge, a spunky new coffee house, recently opened on College Avenue and Clayton Street. The first location opened in Covington, Georgia in 2020.
Husband and wife, Chris and Julie Freeman, share a love for music, art and all things coffee. After asking Covington employees where the best location for a new @Local. would be, many suggested, near the University of Georgia.
This atmosphere is spunky due to its decadent music posters, cereal bar hung on the wall, records and the endless selections of drinks one can pick.
The coffee house not only serves a selection of espresso and coffee beverages, but also serves kombucha on tap, matcha, chai, mocktails, a selection of pastries and a cereal bar. Any drink can be enhanced with a Red Bull add-in, glitter or special syrup such as toasted marshmallow or french toast.
“We’re kinda like bartenders of coffee, so you come in and tell us what you like,” Anastasia Smith said, the general manager.
When I went, I ordered four drinks. They came out quickly, and the staff was so friendly!
The first drink I tried was the ‘Fire and Legacy’ kombucha. This refreshing kombucha beverage was a mix of two on tap selections. The hints of peach mango and ginger cayenne made this drink cleansing, crisp, and light.
The second drink I tried was a ‘Maple Cinnamon Vanilla Latte.’ This cinnamon toast inspired latte was mouth-watering. Although I prefer a stronger espresso taste within my lattes, this was a sweet treat.
The next drink I tried was one of their mocktails, the ‘Blackberry Mint Mojito with a splash of Red Bull.’ It had hints of berry and mint, and although it was a blackberry beverage, it had more of a strawberry flavor. This mocktail was not as bubbly as the kombucha yet still was a nice refreshing beverage.
Lastly, I tried the ‘White Mocha Salted Caramel Latte with Raspberry Cold Foam.’ The baristas working mentioned this drink is an employee favorite. The cold foam was fluffy and light. However, it did not have a strong raspberry taste.
As a coffee connoisseur and former-barista, I found all of these drinks to be delicious. I wish I added extra shots of espresso to make the beverages stronger, however, I enjoyed the creativity from the selection of different syrups.