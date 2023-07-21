The Mayflower Restaurant, the oldest restaurant in Athens, has been owned by the Vaughn family since 1963. This cash-only establishment serves “good, old southern food,” according to its website complete with grits, biscuits and hot cakes.
After 75 years, the Mayflower Restaurant is set to close its doors in the fall, potentially as early as September, according to owner Ricky Vaughn.
On Thursday morning, I visited the historic restaurant to enjoy a classic American breakfast. The inside of the restaurant was a wave of nostalgia with its black and white checkered floors, wood panel wall and red and black booths. The bar section looked like your classic diner with leather covered stools. The restaurant was empty except for one patron at the bar, conversing with the Vaughns.
My order was taken immediately and I received my food in no time. I ordered a vegetable omelet with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese, blueberry hotcakes and hash browns. The food arrived on paper plates, including one with the University of Georgia logo. I also received some complimentary buttered toast and jam.
I tried the blueberry hotcakes first. It came with three hotcakes with whole blueberries inside. They were warm and melted in my mouth after every bite. The blueberries were juicy and sweet. The hot cakes were incredibly sweet, especially with the addition of syrup. I wish the blueberries weren’t completely whole as the texture between the blueberry and the hot cake was a little strange. However, overall these pancakes were delicious.
Rate: 4.5/5
Next, I tried the omelet. The cheese was gooey, pulling at each bite and the dish was colorful with all the vegetables. The omelet itself was cooked appropriately with the egg melting in my mouth, but some of the vegetables were a little overcooked. They were also very large making it difficult to appreciate the taste of the egg. It needed a bit more seasoning to round out the flavors, but overall it was your classic omelet.
Rate: 2.5/5
The hash browns were plated next to the omelet. They were crispy on the outside, soft on the inside and seasoned well. They were a little oily, but not too overpowering. I ate them with some ketchup, but they tasted good on their own as well.
Rate: 3.5/5
Overall, the food at the Mayflower Restaurant was your classic American breakfast. There was a homey feeling to the restaurant, and the food brought back nostalgic memories of home. There wasn’t anything extraordinary about the food, but it brought me some warmth and comfort. The food combined with the welcoming atmosphere from the Vaughns made this breakfast spot an enjoyable experience.