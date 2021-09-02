The University of Georgia has recently become the exclusive seller of Chubb Crunch, a new crunchy cinnamon cereal created by former Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb in partnership with PLB Sports & Entertainment.
According to the Front Office Sports Twitter account, the product has become the fastest-selling cereal in the history of PLB Sports & Entertainment, a sports food product maker. This record was broken with a sale of 24,000 boxes as of Aug. 23, just six days after the cereal first went on sale.
During his time at UGA, Chubb became Georgia’s second all-time leading rusher, according to UGAWire. The Cedartown, Georgia, native is currently a running back for the Cleveland Browns.
Chubb Crunch is sold exclusively at the UGA bookstore and through the bookstore website. Each box goes for the price of $5.99, and it is no surprise that this new product has found so much success.
Fans of the classic Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal will likely also enjoy Chubb Crunch, which is similarly made of crunchy, sweet cinnamon squares. When paired with milk, the cinnamon quickly fills the bowl to create a sugary and satisfying experience with each spoonful. The cereal is just as delicious as dry snack to-go.
Chubb Crunch’s packaging pays tribute to the traditional cereal box look with a word search on the back and nutritional facts along the side. Each element of the box shows a little about who Nick Chubb is, such as in the answers to the word search and the pictures of his family and football career across the back.
On one side of the box there is a tribute to Chubb’s late nephew, Junior Stocks-Chubb, who was lost to Sudden Unexpected Infant Death, or SUID. A portion of the proceeds from each box sold will benefit First Candle, a national non-profit organization committed to the fight against SUID and SIDS.
“Every year 3,600 babies die from SUID and many of these deaths can be prevented by always creating a safe sleep zone for nap time and bed time,” a representative from First Candle said. “We’re so grateful for his support and together we will save babies’ lives.”