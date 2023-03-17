Located on Prince Avenue, Poquitos is a recent addition to the downtown Athens dining scene. The restaurant offers a selection of authentic Mexican food featuring Mexico-city style food as well as food from different regions of Mexico.
I visited Poquitos on a cloudy Friday afternoon. As I walked into the restaurant, I passed the outdoor seating area, composed of several tables with colorful umbrellas. Inside the restaurant, I was engulfed by the scent of authentic Mexican cooking. The interior was decorated with pops of color, various plants and sombreros hanging on the wall.
Poquitos is a counter service restaurant. I arrived between lunch and dinner time, so there was no line. I asked an employee what she recommended, and she said the quesabirrias were a popular menu item, so I decided to try those. The order of quesabirrias was $11.95 and came with three quesabirrias with cilantro and a lime. A cup of consome with cilantro was served on the side for dipping.
I sat at one of the indoor booths to eat my meal, which came out warm and freshly-made. The quesabirrias consisted of juicy and tender birria-style cooked meat with melted cheese and a red sauce that added a savory flavor to the mix but wasn’t overpowering. I dipped the quesabirrias into the consome, which added some saltiness to the quesabirrias. The corn tortilla was soft but had a subtle crispiness on the outside.
I don’t normally order birria tacos, but these quesabirrias were better than any I’ve had. The combination of flavors was delicious and tasteful, and the tortilla had the perfect amount of crunch.
I would rate my meal 5 out of 5 stars, since the food was both fresh and delicious. I will definitely be back to Poquitos to try something new, but I might just be tempted to order the same exact meal of quesabirrias.
Rating: 5/5 Stars