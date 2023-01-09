Athenians will find the newly opened coffee shop, Choco Pronto, in the 700 Baxter Street plaza between Push Pilates and University Spirit. This spot opened in December, and is owned by the team behind Condor Chocolates.
With a promise for “fresh coffee fast service,” this establishment does not offer seating for customers.
The menu includes your typical coffee drinks, such as cappuccinos and cold brews, four different selections of tea, sparkling water and kombucha and assorted pastry items.
I went to Choco Pronto to try their seasonal Red & Black latte. The latte is made using their seasonal raspberry and blackberry syrup.
The milk choices were whole and oat, and I chose oat.
The staff was laid-back and friendly, and explained how the drink was made all while working in a timely manner.
When the drink came out, it immediately intrigued me with aesthetically pleasing latte art in the shape of a heart.
The first sip was a balanced mixture of fluffy foam, steamed milk and fruity flavors. The bitter taste of espresso was overpowered by sweet notes of blackberry and raspberry. The oat milk gave the latte a creamy texture, adding to the lighter taste of this drink.
Overall, I would rate this drink three out of five stars. As a frequent coffee consumer, I would have preferred a stronger espresso taste. This drink would be perfect for those new to coffee-type drinks or those with a sweet tooth.