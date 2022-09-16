Black painted walls, gauzy brown curtains and tarnished gold are the features that initially stand out when one walks into SideCar. The space feels warm and private, almost like walking into a speakeasy from a different century. Light bulbs hang over the fully-stocked bar, and eclectic gold-framed mirrors decorate one wall. A deconstructed piano hangs on another wall, further cementing the feeling of a speakeasy.
Mimi Maumus, owner of home.made, officially opened SideCar next to home.made in February 2022. The goal of SideCar was to bring people together and allow them to explore food and try great drinks, Maumus said in a previous Red & Black interview. Coupled with friendly bartenders and a modest-sized space, it would be easy to spend hours tasting cocktails and devouring creative dishes.
The menus are situated between repurposed, vintage book covers, and the back of each menu includes the rules for three card games. Decks of colorful cards are propped up behind each table for those looking to entertain themselves.
I started the meal with one of SideCar’s seasonal cocktails, a watermelon mojito. The drink was light and refreshing with a distinct but not overpowering watermelon flavor. It was the perfect drink to close out summer.
For food, I ordered the FOMO Burger which had two patties, a creamy sauce, pickled green tomatoes, onions and a fluffy bun. The burger was juicy and flavorful, and the pickled green tomatoes added a pleasant sourness to the savory burger.
The star of my meal was the smoked fish gyoza. There were five dumplings filled with smoked salmon and cream cheese accompanied by a delicious charred scallion tangtang sauce. The tangtang sauce had a jelly-like texture. The flavors were difficult to place, but I couldn’t stop eating it. It had a sweet flavor that pairs perfectly with the savory dumplings.
The small plates range from about $11 to $15, and the cocktails are around $10 to $12. There are a variety of non-alcoholic beverages to choose from as well. SideCar’s hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
Overall, SideCar offers a cozy environment that’s perfect for sharing creative dishes, sipping on flavorful cocktails and learning a few card games.