Located in Five Points next to Smoothie King, new burger joint Baddies Burgers offers reasonable prices and tasty food.
Disco balls hang from the ceiling, mirrors and greenery cover the walls and a large back porch makes Baddies Burgers a comfortable place to eat and hangout.
The inside of the restaurant is somewhat small, however the spacious back porch allows the restaurant to host many people on a busy day.
This restaurant is perfect for an indecisive person as their menu consists of three things: burgers, fries and banana pudding.
On the burgers there is an option to order a single, double or triple patty.
Combos come with crispy fries, Baddie sauce and a fountain drink. A single burger combo is $9 and comes with fries and a drink. The triple burger patty combo is $13. For an extra charge of $3 you can order a gluten free bun.
I ordered a single combo “all the way.” A burger “all the way” has caramelized onions, Baddie pickles, Baddie sauce and cheese.
Each meal is made to order.
After waiting for my order for about five minutes, my name was called, and my food was sizzling. The burger was overflowing with sauce and onions, and the fries were hot and crispy.
Tackling the first bite to this massive burger was difficult. After the first bite, I was shocked at all the flavors.
Each ingredient was perfectly paired, and nothing overpowered another. The ratio between the patty, pickles and onions was excellent.
The patty was thin, but packed with flavor. However, a good burger is about more than the patties and all the toppings. The bun was warm and buttery, making each element of the burger delicious.
Overall, my favorite part about the meal was the Baddie sauce; it made my meal that much better. Similar to Raising Canes’ sauce, it pairs nicely with a burger and fries.
I appreciated the openness of the restaurant’s floor plan because I could look inside the kitchen to see my burger being made.
This meal is definitely not something to eat on a first date. It was messy to say the least. I used a handful of napkins as pink sauce covered my hands and face, and the onions fell out of my mouth.
I would rate this burger a 4 out of 5. Coming from a family that makes burgers often, I enjoy thicker burgers. While I enjoyed the flavors, I wish the patty was not so thin. Next time, I will order a double patty burger, and I definitely want to try the banana pudding.
Rating: 4/5 Stars