When customers walk into Slutty Vegan, a popular plant-based burger chain that started in Atlanta, they are greeted with boisterous music and charismatic employees, which is characteristic of the burger joint’s distinctive brand.
And now the people of Athens have a chance to see for themselves, because Slutty Vegan has recently opened a new location on Baxter Street. The restaurant offers burgers, sandwiches, fries and drinks, and everything on the menu has a provocative name. Fussy Hussy and Sloppy Toppy are just a few of the burgers on the menu with the One Night Stand burger being the most popular menu item.
Everything on the menu is vegan, but meat lovers should not be alarmed. As someone who loves meat (and especially a juicy burger), I was pleasantly surprised at how much flavor the One Night Stand had to offer.
The burger is made with an Impossible plant-based patty, which is made from water, soy protein concentrate, coconut oil and sunflower oil, as well as other starches and vitamins. The patty is topped with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and the signature Slut sauce all sandwiched in a vegan hawaiian bun.
The patty was juicy and flavorful and all the elements of the burger complimented one another in a way that left my taste buds wanting more. Although a meat-eater would know that it is not meat, the vegan burger is just as delicious as a ground beef patty, but in its own way. It is important to not immediately compare the plant-based patty to a meat patty because then it can’t be appreciated for what it truly is: a tasty meal in its own right.
The fries were pretty standard crinkle-cut fries, but the taste was elevated when dipped in the blackberry mayo. The unexpected combination of mayonnaise with just enough blackberry made my mouth water. And as if all of this was not enough already, the strawberry lemonade topped everything off perfectly.
Slutty Vegan is a great option for vegans and meat-eaters alike. The restaurant is a much-needed and accessible resource in the Athens community because it can be difficult for vegans to find restaurants that align with their lifestyle. And because the food has so much flavor to offer, meat-eaters can branch out and try something new that may leave them pleasantly surprised.