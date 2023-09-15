Taco Mama, located at 265 N. Lumpkin St., is the newest restaurant in downtown Athens. I decided to check it out on opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 13.
As I approached the corner restaurant, a staff member welcomed me and offered a quick rundown of how everything worked.
Upon entering, the inviting smell of chips and salsa filled the air. The menu offers specialized taco baskets, burrito baskets, salads, extras and sides. Taco Mama’s margarita selection held an impressive 15 flavors, including two seasonal options: blood orange and watermelon.
I opted for a build-your-own taco basket, enticed by the wide variety of toppings. The meal costs $15 and includes two soft flour, soft corn or crispy corn tortillas, filled with your choice of toppings and served with chips, salsa and one side.
I chose flour tortillas with Gulf shrimp as my protein. The shrimp was grilled and seasoned to perfection with a lemon-lime tang. From a selection of over 20 options, I topped them with black beans, roasted corn and fresh avocado, creating a delicious blend of Mexican flavors and textures.
Drizzled on top, I chose the chipotle-ranch dressing which proved to be the perfect finishing touch with its smokey and mildly spicy flavor.
My meal included a generous serving of thin, savory corn chips, served with a mild salsa. I chose the creamy and indulgent queso as my side, which I dunked my tacos in as well.
My food was delivered in a quick and hospitable fashion. The attentive staff consistently checked in to make sure the dining experience was satisfactory, and their up-beat attitudes really enhanced the happy atmosphere. I enjoyed the colors and twinkling lights used to decorate the inside of the restaurant as well.
I rate my meal a 5 out of 5 stars for the pleasant atmosphere, flavorful meal and wide variety of options Taco Mama offers. I will definitely be making a return considering I will never run out of combinations to order, and I want to try them all!