Taichi Bubble Tea in downtown Athens is a lively and aesthetically-pleasing cafe and eatery with a menu of bubble tea, poke and ramen. A leafy background displays a large LED sign with the restaurant's name, catching your eye as you walk in. Cute, plush boba stuffed animals line the wall, and fluffy pandas adorn the restaurant.
You can fill out an ordering sheet to customize your own burrito, rice bowl or salad bowl. The categories include: base, rice, green base, proteins, mix-ins, flavors, toppings and crunch. There is no shortage of combinations for whatever you choose, leaving plenty of room for your creativity to fly.
It also offers signature dishes such as the SALMONopoly– your choice of a base with spinach, raw salmon, spicy raw salmon, cucumber, avocado, edamame, corn, carrot, spicy mayo, masago and fried onion.
As a sushi lover, the “sushi burrito” advertisement outside caught my eye for its novelty, drawing me into the restaurant. I decided to order one, and I customized mine with brown rice with sesame, lettuce, red cabbage, raw tuna, cucumber, avocado, edamame, corn, ginger, seaweed salad and teriyaki seaweed. On the side, I got spicy mayo, ponzu and yuzu sauces. All of the burritos are made with a Nori seaweed wrap.
As you wait, you can grab a table or watch them build your food along the assembly line. I watched as she impressively packed in all my ingredients to form the perfectly rolled creation. Appearance wise, this was a beautiful burrito packed with color.
The filling of the burrito had an even distribution of ingredients, and no bite was overpowered by a specific one. The vegetables tasted very fresh alongside the tuna, and the sesame in the brown rice complimented the overall flavor palate. The ponzu sauce was my favorite sauce because it was a mixture of tangy, salty and sweet.
The ingredients I chose made for a diverse texture profile. The Nori seaweed wrap wasn’t my favorite because it was chewy and had a slight stickiness. Additionally, it was difficult to keep the burrito assembled.
Overall, my experience at Taichi was positive. The ambiance and decor made for a great dining environment. My favorite part of the meal was definitely the fillings in my burrito— it reminded me of my typical poke bowl order. In the future, I would probably order this same thing but as a rice bowl.
Rating: 3.75/5