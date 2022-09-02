Choo Choo Grill Express is known for serving late-night Japanese-Korean fare. The restaurant, located on Gaines School Road, provides ample indoor seating and a drive-thru window. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. Choo Choo’s late hours and affordable prices make it a great option after a night out.
The menu is fairly extensive with a variety of rice bowls and proteins like salmon, tofu, teriyaki chicken, shrimp and steak. Most items are around $9 to $12. I ordered the Teriyaki Chicken Entree with vegetables, fried rice and three sauces. The rice entrees come with the option of either fried rice, steamed rice or brown rice. There are a variety of sauce options, and I chose the teriyaki, spicy teriyaki and ginger sauces.
The vegetables were a mix of cabbage, broccoli and carrots. The cabbage was soft, peppery and added a crunchy texture. The fried rice was simple but flavorful, and the sauce on the teriyaki chicken was salty and savory. With a drink included, the meal was about $10 and there was plenty of food, including leftovers.
Choo Choo is a good, affordable option for a relaxing night in, or a satisfying late-night meal.