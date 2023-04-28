I tried West Broad Nutrition for the first time on a cloudy Thursday morning, hoping to get an energizing drink before a long day of studying.
When I walked in, I was immediately greeted by a worker behind the counter. I said that it was my first time there, so he happily explained the different shakes and teas offered. The meal replacement shakes are high in protein, with 24-27 grams of protein. They are also 200-250 calories, low-carb, low-fat and low-sugar. Additionally, the loaded teas are low-sugar and contain Vitamins B6, B12 and C.
The shop offers a combination option that is $12.00 for both a shake and a loaded tea. I wanted to try both types of drinks, so I did the deal. As I checked out, the workers said that if customers post or put up a story of their drink on social media and tag West Broad Nutrition before checking out, they can get $1.00 off of their order.
I got the ‘Chocolate Caramel Cappuccino Shake’ and the ‘Georgia Peach Tea.’
I tried the shake first. It had a slight hint of chocolate and cappuccino flavors, but I didn’t really taste any caramel. Overall, the flavors weren’t very strong, making the protein powder flavor the most prominent. I did feel like the shake was very filling though, as promised.
The ‘Georgia Peach Tea’ was an aesthetic ombre color combination of red and orange. The drink size was very big, and it was cold and refreshing. The Georgia peach flavor was sweet but also had a sour taste, which I didn’t expect from a peach-flavored tea. I feel like it would be better described as a juice than a tea, since it has a sweet and sour juice-like qualities.
Overall, I would rate the ‘Chocolate Caramel Cappuccino Shake’ two out of five stars. I am not much of a protein shake drinker, but I feel like it would taste better if the chocolate, caramel and cappuccino flavors were stronger.
I would rate the ‘Georgia Peach Tea’ three and a half out of five stars. I wasn’t expecting the peach flavor to be as sour as it was, and the taste was a little bit too intense for a “tea.” I enjoyed the flavor though, so I would go here if I wanted a sweet juice-like drink on a hot, summer day.