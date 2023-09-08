Located on South Lumpkin Street, ZZ & Simone’s is a cozy, aesthetic restaurant wedged beneath an apartment complex. The airy, naturally lit dining room is chic and pink with plenty of bar seating, and the two-story patio is warm and inviting, fitting for late summer evenings.
ZZ & Simone’s is the perfect spot for catching up with friends, celebrating a birthday – as the table behind me, all wearing birthday hats, was – or taking someone special on a romantic date. The environment is relaxed yet ambient, providing an intimate dining experience.
Besides providing a great setting, the restaurant serves a variety of mouth-watering classic Italian dishes along with gorgeous cocktails and unique gelato flavors, such as rosemary and olive oil. Over the summer, the restaurant unveiled new menu items, one being the Ricotta Cavatelli Pomodoro pasta dish.
Although I ordered the cavatelli, I was also enticed by the new pasta selections. The Crab Fra Diavolo sounded amazing with its spicy notes and incorporation of blue crab, and the Orecchiette Salsiccia sounded hearty and filling.
The Ricotta Cavatelli Pomodoro consists of cavatelli noodles – which are made with homemade ricotta — hand-crushed San Marzano tomatoes from Italy, basil, fresh ricotta and plenty of black pepper. It was served in a massive portion with garnishes of basil, a massive dollop of pepper and olive oil-drizzled ricotta.
After the first bite, I was amazed with its tanginess and freshness, all being tied together with the creaminess of the ricotta. The pasta had an amazing texture that was slightly al dente. The cold ricotta melted into the crushed tomato pomodoro, creating a wonderful creamy sauce to complement the dish. It was peppery and light, and the basil felt like a drink of water on a hot southern day.
I could definitely tell from the fresh flavors that the ingredients were quality and authentically-sourced. Its homemade ingredients are a major factor that set ZZ & Simone’s apart from other Italian restaurants, and this dish was just another testament to that.
The dish was addictive and easy to eat with its small, grooved noodles which I greatly enjoyed, even though I usually wouldn’t opt for that shape.
With all pastas at ZZ & Simone’s, you have the option to add protein like chicken or meatballs. I added one meatball, which added a complementary and filling element to the dish and paired perfectly with the classic pomodoro sauce.
Overall, this is one of my favorite dishes I’ve ordered at ZZ & Simone’s. I would definitely order this again, as well as recommend it to anyone who’s never tried the Italian spot or is afraid to branch out from their usual rigatoni alla vodka. It was fresh, peppery, creamy and an overall splendid experience for the tastebuds.
Considering I’m a ZZ & Simone’s addict, I’ll definitely be returning as soon as possible to try its other new pastas considering how delicious this new dish was. I recommend any Italian lovers do the same. Reservations are scarce, so I insist you book one soon to try this homemade ricotta.