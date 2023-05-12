Dooley’s Bar and Grill
259 E. Broad St.
Don’t miss out on trying this bar-fare restaurant, named after beloved head coach Vince Dooley. Popular items include the buffalo chicken rangoons, served with a sriracha honey lime sauce, as well as the “Junkyard Dawg,” a deep-fried hot dog wrapped in bacon and served on the basic grilled cheese or a bun.
ZZ & Simone’s
1540 S. Lumpkin St., Suite 4
This newer addition to the Five Points neighborhood carries well known Italian entrees like rigatoni alla vodka and chicken parmesan as well as classic Italian pizzas. Save room for tiramisu or gelato.
ADD Drug
1695 S. Lumpkin St.
The counter at this old-school pharmacy offers a nostalgic experience and great value. Stop by for coffee and eggs for breakfast, or a creamy shake and hot dogs for lunch.
Paloma Park
235 W. Washington St.
Opened in 2021, this popular spot takes a lively approach to Tex-Mex, with fusion items like chimichurri fries, southern chicken tacos, and nachos grande. Drinks match the vibe with margaritas and, yes, palomas, on draft.
Slater’s Steakhouse
1653 S. Lumpkin St.
Impressing a date? Parents in town? Head to Slater’s for cooked-to-order steaks like the 16-ounce Ribeye and entrees such as duck with celery root puree and a bigarade sauce. Add-ons include decadent sauces such as the au poivre, made with black peppercorn, cream and cognac; bone marrow butter; crab oscar; and more. This steakhouse may be fancy, but not too fancy for onion rings, complete with a side of black pepper aioli.
Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods
1016 E. Broad St.
Made famous for owner Dexter Weaver’s slogan, “Automatic for the People,” which became the title of an R.E.M. album, this bright green restaurant on East Broad Street is popular for juicy fried chicken and signature meat-and-three plates. Try the sweet potato souffle or broccoli casserole.
Mama’s Boy
197 Oak St.
Consistently voted Best Brunch in Athens by Red & Black readers, Mama’s Boy turns out indulgent fare like salmon cakes Benedict and Georgia peach French toast. You don’t want to miss trying this classic breakfast spot in the Classic City.
Cali N Tito’s
1427 S. Lumpkin St.
This lively spot features empanadas, fish tacos and Cuban sandwiches. The spacious outdoor seating makes it a popular destination for groups, making it a good place to stop before or after graduation with friends and family! Good to know: The restaurant has a BYOB policy.
Home.made
1072 Baxter St.
Updated Southern fare shines at this elegant, understated restaurant. The menu varies, but staples such as pecan trout and stellar vegetable plates are cozy and familiar, as are snacks like deviled eggs and cheese straws. Start next door at its glam companion cocktail bar, Sidecar.
Trappeze Pub
269 N. Hull St.
Famous for its enormous craft and imported beer selection, this pub at the corner of Hull and West Washington streets serves superior bar fare, catering to carnivores with items such as the Double Pig (braised pork plus bacon). But vegetarians and vegans have options like the veggie Reuben. Try the signature raspberry ketchup.