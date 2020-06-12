With all of the changes to the dining industry due to the coronavirus, restaurants are adapting to new guidelines and adding options they’ve never tried before. While almost every restaurant in Athens is offering curbside pickup and delivery of their usual fare, some are also letting diners do some cooking themselves with meal-kit packages.
One such restaurant is Last Resort Grill, which closed both its Clayton Street restaurant and Five Points' LRG Provisions, on March 15 for safety reasons. Last Resort stayed closed until June 3 and LRG Provisions will reopen on June 16. Last Resort is currently offering a limited to-go menu and two parchment meals.
Pre-pandemic Last Resort’s menu included dishes cooked fully enclosed in parchment paper. It’s a fun way to eat — the guest simply tears open the hot bag and enjoys the dish. Currently, the restaurant is selling them uncooked but ready for patrons to make at home.
So, is the home-cooked version as exciting as the restaurant option? I decided to put it to the test.
I purchased the adobo salmon parchment meal, which the restaurant describes as “fresh Atlantic salmon marinated in adobo over sorghum sweet potatoes, southern greens & topped with salsa veracruz.” It costs $19.95 and serves one person. It includes a side salad with a choice of dressing.
The other option for a parchment meal is dijon chicken, which is described as “chicken breast baked in a bag with our fresh pasta ribbons, seasonal greens & herb roasted tomatoes, topped with white cheddar cheese & a dijon cream.” It also costs $19.95 and comes with a side salad.
After ordering, I received an email confirmation. I was also asked to tell them the type of car I would be driving, as well as when I planned to arrive. You can pick up your Last Resort parchment meal orders between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., but they ask that you order parchment meals online before 2 p.m. If you miss that deadline, you have to call to find out if they still have any left, as supplies are limited.
Last Resort has reserved the normally metered parking in front of the restaurant to allow for curbside service, so parking and getting my meal was a quick process.
I kept my boxes in the fridge until I was ready to make it. Once I was ready to eat, I followed the simple instructions listed on the sticker. I heated my oven to 400 degrees and let the bag bake for 15 minutes, the suggested time for well-done salmon.
The parchment obscures the food itself while it bakes. So, peeking in the oven didn’t really show anything. After tearing open the bag, I was excited to actually see what I would be eating. The steamy unveiling revealed a nice piece of salmon sitting on top of bright greens and sweet potatoes, along with a few well-done lemons.
The salmon was delicious. It had to be one of the most tender pieces of salmon I have ever had, and the veracruz salsa topping was a mild but not unnoticeable touch.
The greens were also tender and lemony, making them a great side dish. For a picky vegetable eater, these didn’t make me turn up my nose because of how well-flavored and cooked they were. The least exciting part of the meal ended up being the sweet potatoes, which I normally enjoy. They lacked a strong flavor, which may be in part due to the lemon counteracting their natural sweetness.
The side salad was a decent portion, and I am always a fan of the vidalia bacon dressing.
No order at Last Resort would be complete without cake, so I finished the night with a slice of Oreo cheesecake. The cheesecake did have to be ordered separately and cost $5.95.
Overall, I enjoyed the meal and it felt like a fancier version of the protein-starch-vegetable meals I’ve been making for dinner during lockdown. It did seem like a good portion for the price, though it was more than I would spend on a regular dinner. But it’s a solid option for an easy, high quality dinner that doesn’t take a lot of preparation.
Last Resort is currently open Wednesday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To order, call 706-509-0810.
