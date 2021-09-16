Bubble Cafe in downtown Athens offers a selection of Asian cuisine, including snacks, entrees, teas and more. The Thai Milk Green Tea with tapioca pearls is a refreshing milk tea option. The tea has a slightly bitter taste with earthy and floral undertones. If choosing the regular amount of sweetener, expect a rather sweet drink — I recommend asking for a little less sweetener so it doesn’t overpower the other flavors. The tapioca pearls are soft, chewy and slightly sweet with little to no flavor, which pairs well with an already flavorful tea.
The Thai Milk Green Tea costs $4.75 for a large size and $4 for a regular size. The first topping is free, with the exception of crystal boba, which costs $0.25. Non-dairy milk is available for an additional $0.60. Bubble Cafe is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Bubble Cafe is closed Sunday.