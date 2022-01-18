In 1998, Kanjana David began her new job as a waitress at Khun Al, a Thai restaurant that had opened the year prior in Athens. Khun Al was the first Thai restaurant in the town, drawing in curious customers intrigued by the new addition. One of these customers was Frédéric David, a new Athens resident who would eventually become Kanjana’s husband.
Today, the couple are the owners of Thai Spoon, a popular Athens restaurant that sits in the exact building where Kanjana David worked all those years ago. After Khun Al became another establishment called Thai Café, the couple bought the building from the previous owner in 2006 and opened a restaurant of their own — Thai Spoon.
According to the Thai Spoon website, the owners started their restaurant because of their belief in the taste and health benefits of Thai food. Thai food is widely assumed to be a mainly spicy cuisine, but according to Airie David, the daughter of Kanjana and Frédéric David, the food is so much more diverse than many think.
“Thai cuisine in general is very flavorful, but that doesn’t always mean that it’s spicy,” Airie David said. “I have a lot of people come in not having Thai food before, and they’re always afraid of that. I feel like each dish always has more than one flavor profile. We always use a lot of lime, ginger, galangal, lemongrass and fish sauce.”
Airie David often works with her parents in handling the background functions of the restaurant. Family plays an important role in the establishment’s inner workings, and it’s literally ingrained within the food. Kanjana David’s cousin has worked as the head chef of Thai Spoon since it opened in 2006, and her husband also helps out in the restaurant.
“They actually named [the restaurant] after me,” Airie David said. “In Thailand, we don’t typically have a middle name, but we do have nicknames. My nickname kind of sounds like saying ‘Thai Spoon’ [in English].”
As the daughter of restaurant owners, Airie David has tried her fair share of Thai cuisine. Since childhood, David’s go-to dish is anything that includes basil, an herb used in many Thai favorites. Basil dishes are very popular at the restaurant, David said, along with menu items such as the massaman curry and pad thai.
Thai food uses a variety of spices and ingredients that may feel intimidating to those who have never tried the cuisine before. Additionally, those with dietary restrictions may feel deterred because of the frequent use of meat and nut products in many Thai dishes. To be more inclusive, the owners have made changes to provide more options for their customers.
“I feel like there’s a huge demand now for a lot of things to be vegetarian or vegan-friendly,” Airie David said. “For example, our pad thai is delicious, but we don’t use fish sauce anymore so that anyone can order it. But I don’t find that there’s a huge difference in terms of flavor. We’re not trying to take away the authenticity, we’re trying to make it more inclusive.”
The values of inclusivity can be seen through their loyal base of customers. Thai Spoon has become an important staple in the community and has even been honored at the Athens food festival, Taste of Athens.
Loyal customer Stephen Mitchell, the director of music ministry at the Athens First United Methodist Church, said he has been eating at Thai Spoon every Wednesday night for the past 17 years. When Mitchell first moved to Athens, a friend invited him to the restaurant one day after choir practice. Since then, Mitchell and his group from church have made the dinner a weekly tradition.
Mitchell has come to know Kanjana David over the years through his frequent visits, and he has formed a bond with many people he’s met in the restaurant.
“[The Davids] have almost become like best friends, or family to me,” Mitchell said.
After many years of feeding the Athens community, the David family has found success through curating an authentic Thai menu that has something for everyone. Built upon family values and a love of food, Thai Spoon has become an essential source of Asian cuisine for the town.
“I have two favorite things about the restaurant,” Mitchell said. “One is that the food is consistently the same and good. When I get Thai Noodle, it's been the same Thai Noodle for all those years. Second, they don’t treat me like I’m a customer. They just treat me so well, and are so nice.”