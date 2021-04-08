The Bandeja Tropical from Punta Cana Latin Grill

The Bandeja Tropical is a delicious and very filling entree for $16.99 from Punta Cana Latin Grill.
The dish is beautifully served and comes with rice, beans, a house side salad topped with avocado, maduros, chicharrones, longaniza, a fried egg and a serving of either chicken or steak.
Longaniza is a flavorful Dominican sausage, chicharrón is fried pork belly, and maduros are fried sweet plantains, for those who may not be familiar with Caribbean food. The steak is cut thin, as is common in Caribbean dishes, but was not tough at all. The meat was soft and seasoned wonderfully.
The whole dish had lots of great flavors but the beans definitely stood out. Rice and beans are a big part of many Caribbean dishes, and these beans were creamy and very flavorful. They were delicious when poured over the white rice in the middle of the plate.
If you’re still hungry, add a side of fried yuca for $4.99 or an extra serving of the deliciously sweet maduros for $3.99.
Punta Cana Latin Grill at 367 Prince Ave. is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on the weekends, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday nights.