Here are 50 places to eat in Athens, Georgia.
5&10
Eclectic • $$$
Five Points
Before “Top Chef,” Hugh Acheson made his name here with innovative takes on Southern fare. Located in a renovated historic home, this is a destination for special occasions. Be sure to sample a specialty cocktail.
Agua Linda
Tex-Mex • $
Normaltown and Timothy Road
Loyal crowds wait in line to indulge in huge Tex-Mex platters and generously poured margaritas. The Normaltown location has a rooftop deck made for lingering.
El Barrio Tacos and Tequila
Traditional Mexican • $
Five Points
Voted Best New Restaurant of 2019 by Red & Black readers, el Barrio draws crowds with its menu of affordable, creative tacos and specialty tequilas. It’s an inviting place to linger, thanks to a screen porch and broad front lawn — complete with putting green!
Blind Pig Tavern
Bar food • $
Downtown, East Side, Atlanta Highway
There is something for everyone here, whether selections from the lengthy beer list or vast menu (Try the fish tacos or wings). Entertainment options are varied and include trivia and lots of massive screens playing all kinds of sports. This is a great place to take the whole family for lunch or dinner.
Butcher & Vine
Bistro • $$
Five Points
Opened in 2021, this restaurant is the sibling of the same-named spot in Watkinsville which features a butcher shop and wine tastings. The Five Points location offers a more traditional restaurant experience with entrees such as smoked pork loin and chicken leg confit along with — as you might expect — plenty of cheese and charcuterie.
Butt Hutt
Barbecue • $
Macon Highway
In addition to standards such as pulled pork and brisket, this family-operated restaurant offers turkey and chicken entrees and sandwiches. A popular destination for groups.
Cali N Tito’s
Central American • $
Five Points
This lively spot features empanadas, fish tacos and Cuban sandwiches. It’s a favorite with students thanks to its spacious outdoor seating, affordable prices and a BYOB policy.
Chuck’s Fish
Seafood • $$$
Downtown
Operating in a renovated former Greyhound station, this restaurant features daily specials, sushi and classics like seared scallops.
Clocked! American Diner
Burgers • $
Downtown
Just up from the 40 Watt Club, this eatery’s signatures include sci-fi-themed decor and inventive burgers made with organic, local ingredients.
Dawg Gone Good BBQ
Barbecue • ¢
Downtown
Serving family recipes, owner William Hardy keeps things simple but tasty. Chow down on essentials such as pulled pork and brisket on old-school picnic tables.
DePalma’s Italian Cafe
Italian • $
Downtown, East Side, Timothy Road
What started in the late 1980s as a quest for good pizza evolved into an Athens tradition. There’s still pizza— served by the slice or by the pie — but also comforting favorites such as eggplant Florentine and daily pasta specials.
Dinner Party
Fusion • $$$
Five Points
This chic restaurant serves family-sized portions designed to be shared. The menu includes some spins on typical takeout dishes, like kung pao veggies and crab Rangoon, as well as heartier fare like flank steak or seared cod.
The Expat
Italian Bistro • $$$
Five Points
This venture from Jerry and Krista Slater emphasizes inventive cocktails and an Italian-inspired bistro menu featuring dishes such as spinach rigatoni carbonara and cioppino.
Farm Burger
Burgers • $
Cobbham
Local farmers supply the ingredients for the menu of grass-fed hamburgers, vegan burgers, salads and fries.
Five Athens
Seafood • $$
Downtown
Those who hate being overwhelmed by choices love the simplicity of the menu: Five selections each of appetizers, entrees, wines, beers and specialty cocktails. Seafood is delivered from the owners’ market in Florida.
George’s Lowcountry Table
Cajun • $$
Macon Highway
George’s offers Cajun-inspired jambalaya and etouffee along with a variety of seafood and steaks. Its Sunday brunch is popular.
The Grit
Vegetarian • $
Cobbham
An Athens institution, this pioneering Prince Avenue vegetarian restaurant draws omnivores, too, thanks to a massive menu including sandwiches, burritos and noodle bowls.
Heirloom Café & Fresh market
Updated Southern • $$
Boulevard
Chef/owner Jessica Rothacker partners with local farmers and producers to craft fresh versions of dishes such as braised short ribs and buttermilk fried chicken. The seasonal vegetable plate is always a winner. The large patio is a destination for weekend brunch, and the restaurant regularly hosts wine tastings and other events.
Hi-Lo Lounge
Eclectic • $
Normaltown
A neighborhood favorite thanks to a cozy vibe, sizable beer list and creative cocktails, Hi-Lo serves more than bar staples — try the Cincinnati chili or a grain bowl.
Hilltop Grille
Steak & Seafood • $$
Atlanta Highway
The interior of this steak and seafood spot is like an upscale lodge with UGA football-related decor, making the restaurant popular for meetings, events and family gatherings.
home.made and SideCar
Updated Southern • $$
Baxter Street
Farm-to-table Southern fare shines at this elegant, understated restaurant. The menu varies based on seasonality, but staples such as shrimp and grits and a stellar vegetable plate are cozy and familiar. SideCar, a new adjoining addition, features an experimental bar menu and a fun atmosphere, including an outdoor fire pit for s’mores.
International Grill and Bar
Persian • $
Mitchell Bridge Road
This welcoming restaurant features family favorites that the owners grew up eating — try the savory lamb shank or zesty eggplant dip. The restaurant also hosts live music and comedy.
Kelly’s Authentic Jamaican Food
Caribbean • $
Five Points and West Side
This eatery is lowkey in appearance but big on flavors, with dishes such as jerk pork, curry chicken and spicy rice.
Last Resort Grill
Eclectic • $$
Downtown
Opened as a music venue in 1966, this restaurant is now known for art-filled decor. It added outdoor seating during the pandemic and greatly expanded its patio. The popular brunch includes omelets and crab cakes. Showstopping cakes are a must-have item on the menu.
Lindsey’s Culinary Market
Updated Southern • $
Downtown
Farm-fresh salads, hearty sandwiches and soups are highlights here. Family meals and weekly specials are available for takeout.
Maepole
Updated Comfort Foods • $
North Chase
At Maepole, diners select from bases, sides and proteins to create healthy twists on classic comfort foods. It’s an affordable way to experience chef Peter Dale’s work. Don’t miss the creamy mac and cheese and seasonal veggie sides. The restaurant is notable for its commitment to eco-friendly services and offers vegan and vegetarian dishes.
Mannaweenta
Ethiopian & Eritrean • $
East Side
This restaurant is notable for dishes such as spicy doro wat — chicken simmered in hot spices, herbs and butter — and injera, a traditional spongy flatbread. Hand-woven placemats and brightly colored wall hangings decorate the pastel walls creating a welcoming atmosphere, even for carry-out customers.
Mediterranean Grill
Mediterranean • $
Five Points
A local branch of the small metro-Atlanta group of restaurants, this spot pleases vegetarians and carnivores alike with specialties such as hummus and falafel as well as gyro meat. Everyone’s a fan of the rice pilaf and crispy potatoes.
The National
Modern Mediterranean • $$
Downtown
Inspired by European travels, this Mediterranean-influenced restaurant offers serene decor and stellar service. It’s ideal for lunch meetings and family celebrations. The bar is a destination in its own right. Be sure to check out the expanded patio.
Paloma Park
Fusion • $
Downtown
Opened in 2021, this popular spot features cocktails, charcuterie boards and fusion menu items such as kimchi fries.
The Pine Bar
Tapas & Charcuterie • $
Five Points
This is a neighborhood favorite thanks to an extensive wine list and share-able menu items like tapas, charcuterie and wood-fired oysters.
The Place
Updated Southern • $$
Downtown
If you’re craving Southern specialties, The Place, across from historic North Campus, has you covered. Don’t miss the decadent twist on chicken and waffles.
Porterhouse Grill
Steak & Seafood • $$$
Downtown
Students love to have their parents take them to this swanky steakhouse, which also has a sizable seafood selection. The menu features standbys like surf and turf, shrimp cocktail and a wedge salad.
La Puerta del Sol
Central American • $
East Side
This expansive sister restaurant of Cali N Tito’s is housed in a sprawling building on Cedar Shoals Drive that houses arcade games and rides as well as huge family-size tables. While students might prefer the BYOB policy at the Five Points location, the friendly bar service and in-house gelato counter at this location are a plus if you are bringing a larger group of mixed-age diners.
Punta Cana Latin Grill
Dominican • $
Prince Avenue
This restaurant offers a variety of dishes featuring longaniza (Dominican sausage) and other Caribbean cuisines. Still hungry after your entree? Add a side of fried yuca or sweet maduros to your order.
Rashe’s Cuisine
Jamaican • $
East Athens & Food Truck
Best known for its Jamaican-inspired comfort food, Rashe’s Cuisine has everything from jerk chicken and oxtails to collards. Keep an eye out for Rashe’s daily specials. Owner Rashe Malcolm also operates a food truck that regularly serves meals at locations around town.
The Royal Peasant
British Pub Fare • $
Five Points
Watch the week’s top Premier League and Bundesliga matches and chow down on bangers and mash or shepherd’s pie at this pub with definite British vibes and a menu to match. Insiders know this is the best place in town to watch soccer. It also has an exceptional beer list.
Saucehouse BBQ
Barbecue • $
Downtown
This expansive restaurant on West Broad Street has an enormous selection of meats, sides and sauces. The owners claim the menu can be customized in a thousand combos. Don’t miss the banana pudding.
Seabear Oyster Bar
Seafood • $
Cobbham
Oysters are definitely the main draw, but you’ll find other quality fare, such as shrimp and grits, and an interesting cocktail selection.
South Kitchen + Bar
Updated Southern • $$
Downtown
Elegance abounds in this restaurant/bar tucked into the first floor of the historic Hotel Georgian. .
Square One Fish Co.
Seafood • $$
Normaltown
Options at this Normaltown spot include the extravagant seafood tower and daily fish specials.
Taste of India
Indian • $
East Side
This eatery offers cuisine for vegans and omnivores, like Tandoori chicken or veggie samosas.
Tamez Barbecue
Texas-Style Barbecue • $
West Broad Street
Alejandro Tamez’s barbecue spot offers homemade tortillas and fresh sides as well as pork, chicken and brisket smoked daily.
Thai Spoon
Thai • $
Downtown
Traditional dishes such as masaman curry and pad-woon-sen shine at this family-owned restaurant.
Tlaloc
Central American • $
North Chase
You can get Salvadoran pupusas (stuffed cornmeal cakes) or order a Tex-Mex platter with a chalupa and chile relleno. It’s the range of options that makes this small restaurant on North Chase a favorite of students and the Athens Latinx community alike.
Trappeze Pub
Updated Bar Fare • $
Downtown
Famous for its enormous beer selection, this pub serves superior bar food, catering to carnivores with items such as the Double Pig (braised pork plus bacon) and offering vegans options like the veggie Reuben.
Viva! Argentine Cuisine
Argentine • $
Cobbham
Owner Gaby Lindsey’s mother, Elena, is the inspiration for the flavors and spirit of this restaurant with offerings that include empanadas and sandwiches as well as steaks, chops and a signature sausage plate. Don’t miss the changing cupcake menu.
Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods
Soul Food • $
Downtown
Made famous for owner Dexter Weaver’s slogan, “Automatic for the People,” which became the title of an R.E.M. album, this restaurant is popular for juicy fried chicken and hearty sides.
White Tiger Gourmet
Barbecue • $
Boulevard
Operating out of a former neighborhood grocery, White Tiger serves luscious barbecue, hearty sandwiches and comforting soups. On spring days, locals congregate in the side yard and take advantage of the BYOB policy.
ZZ & Simone’s
Italian • $$
Five Points
This newer addition to the neighborhood carries well known entrees like rigatoni alla vodka and chicken parmesan as well as classic Italian pizzas.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Eat & Drink special publication.