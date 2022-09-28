Slater’s Steakhouse and Bar, an upcoming business venture of Jerry and Krista Slater of The Expat, will open in Athens’ Five Points neighborhood.
The restaurant will occupy the space on Lumpkin Street that once held Butcher & Vine and the original location of Five & Ten. After the closure of Butcher & Vine, Jerry Slater wanted to utilize the empty space and provide a “missing link” to the Athens food scene, he said.
“It's a great space with a lot of history,” Jerry Slater said. “It's been very familiar over the last three restaurants that it's been, it hasn't really changed much. So right now what we're doing is giving a big remodel to the front of the house. Hopefully, when folks come in, they'll be impressed by the look and the feel of something different in the town.”
The steakhouse will be smaller than Slater’s other restaurant, The Expat, and will take reservations, he said. There will not be an official dress code, but Slater says it will be a good option for those who want to get dressed up and go out.
Slater’s executive chef will be Daniel Fetter, the former sous chef of Athens’ fine dining restaurant The National, Jerry Slater said.
“We're looking [to create] the classic American Steakhouse,” Slater said. “We find [that] a lot of diverse groups of people all kind of want the same retro fun thing, like a cold martini or wedge salad. You can pick your choice of steak but then have all of the sides, [like] potatoes in four different ways.”
Slater’s Steakhouse is not the only new eatery the Slaters are bringing to the Classic City.
Next year, the married duo will open a cocktail bar called The Nighthawks Lounge on Tracy Street, likely in January, Jerry Slater said. They will also open Pretty Boy, a Vietnamese restaurant on Barber Street, likely in February or March, he said. Pretty Boy will feature Kenny Nguyen, the current executive chef of The Expat.
Slater’s Steakhouse does not have an official opening date, but it's getting close, Slater said. The restaurant is currently hiring for employees, according to their Instagram.