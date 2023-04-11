The Mayflower, the longest-running restaurant in Athens, has been an iconic local staple for nearly 75 years. While Clarence Fulcher was the man behind the restaurant’s conception in 1948, most Athenians and University of Georgia students, faculty and alumni think of Ricky and Lisa Vaughn when they think of the Mayflower.
The couple has been working at the Mayflower since 1979, the same year they got married. Ricky Vaughn was born in Lavonia, Georgia, but moved to Athens with his family in 1965 when he was in the third grade. His family bought the Mayflower in 1963, and after graduating from UGA, Vaughn began working at the family-owned establishment. In 1990, Vaughn’s father retired, and Ricky and Lisa Vaughn took over the Mayflower.
The Mayflower may seem like an unusual name for a restaurant that is over 1,000 miles from where the Mayflower ship landed in 1620, but the story behind it is unrelated to the Pilgrims. Vaughn said he remembers that Fulcher could not think of a name for his restaurant. One Sunday on a drive with his family, he passed a Mayflower Moving Company truck and decided that ‘Mayflower’ was the perfect name for the restaurant.
The Mayflower is unflinching in its commitment to simplicity, tradition and practicality. While many other restaurants opt for fusion menus or “twists” on Southern staples, the Mayflower continually serves classic, time-tested favorites like patty melts, country fried steak, hotcakes and grits.
Another signature feature of the restaurant is its cash-only policy which contrasts from the modern world of iPad ordering and chip card systems. Vaughn said, “It’s just something that was started back then, and we just never switched over. I mean, it works, so we just never got involved with credit cards and all that stuff.”
A key reason the Mayflower has been so successful in Athens is because the Vaughns are so present at their restaurant. Vaughn attributes the restaurant’s success to his “being on the scene.” He elaborated that absentee owners of independent restaurants will likely not see the same long-lasting success as the Mayflower if they are not immersed in the local atmosphere.
Longtime customer and former assistant dean of the UGA Law School Gregory Roseboro confirmed this. He said his favorite part about the Mayflower is, “The people, the customer service, the friendliness of Ricky and Lisa and the feeling that you are just sitting around at your table, talking with friends and meeting new people.”
Roseboro’s table companion, Stacey Mitchell, agreed that “the downhome feeling you get” at the restaurant is the reason why customers become regulars, eating at the Mayflower for decades, as Roseboro and Mitchell have.
According to Vaughn, every customer is his favorite customer. His favorite part of running the Mayflower is meeting different people and talking to them, which is what he will miss most after retirement.
The Mayflower, in all its “downhome” simplicity, is a place of real community, no matter your background. Everyone is greeted warmly by Lisa upon entering through the doors, and most people seem to know and enjoy each other. There is conversation crossing the room, and bursts of laughter ring out often. The Mayflower is a place where newcomers become regulars after one visit.